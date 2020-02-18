Ryan Newman updates: NASCAR driver remains hospitalized after the Daytona 500 Mile accident

Ryan Newman was in the lead on the last lap of the Daytona 500, just before Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney headed to turn 4. Blaney hit the back of Newman's car and sent Newman spinning against the wall . Then another car reached Newman's number 6 and threw it into the air and went down the track. Ford No. 6 stopped upside down and on fire. The AMR security team was there in a matter of seconds and Newman was taken directly to the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Here is the last lap of the Daytona 500 Miles in which Ryan Newman's car rolled over the line. We will continue to keep you updated on your status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTML2f600b4a5ed87f6aa5722c1ce1ecb16411% %MINIFYHTML2f600b4a5ed87f6aa5722c1ce1ecb16412%

"(Newman) is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement Monday night. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask you to respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and provide more information as it becomes available."

Hamlin barely beat Blaney to win his second straight victory in the Daytona 500. It was the second closest race in the history of the "Great American Race,quot;. Hamlin quickly celebrated with a punch and burns, but his focus quickly changed when he heard the gravity of Newman's crash.

"It's a strange balance of emotion and happiness for yourself, but obviously the health of someone and their family is bigger than any victory in any sport," Hamlin said in an interview with ESPN. "We only hope for the best."

First of all, I want to give good wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman . I had absolutely no idea of ​​the seriousness of the accident until I reached the lane of victory. There is very little communication after the end and I had already unhooked my radio. It is nobody's fault. 🙏Rocket – Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

NASCAR has not lost an active pilot in its three main circuits since the death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

Below are the latest updates on Newman's condition.

Ryan Newman updates

11:51 a.m. ET – Roush Fenway Racing president said Newman is still hospitalized Tuesday morning, but there was no new update on the driver's condition.