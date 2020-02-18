Ryan Newman suffers injuries & # 39; serious & # 39; after a terrible accident during the car race

%MINIFYHTMLf59ec6c8f39773a0e5da6f465e21a22d11% %MINIFYHTMLf59ec6c8f39773a0e5da6f465e21a22d12%

The 42-year-old Nascar driver is taken to a nearby hospital in a "serious condition" after suffering a terrifying accident while running on the Daytona 500 in Florida.

Nascar driver Ryan Newman He suffered non-fatal injuries after a horror accident during the Daytona 500 in Florida on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Newman was competing for the position with the eventual winner, Denny HamlinY Ryan Blaney, which resulted in contact between the vehicles, which spun their No. 6 car on an exterior wall. The vehicle overturned on its roof and then was hit on the driver's side by Corey LaJoieThe approaching car before it slid down the track and turned on fire.

The 42-year-old man had to be cut from his car before being transported directly to the nearby Halifax Medical Center, with NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing sharing an update in a later statement.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening," he reads. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask you to respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time."

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation and will provide you with more information as it becomes available."

The Florida race saw Hamlin succeed for the second consecutive year.

Hamlin, shocked, told ESPN after the race: "One day (winning the race) everyone will sink. But right now the only thing I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman."