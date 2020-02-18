Russell Westbrook and James Harden get sexy on the last cover of "GQ,quot; magazine

%MINIFYHTML0ab5e4fa16c8dd14d60192e239ec320411% %MINIFYHTML0ab5e4fa16c8dd14d60192e239ec320412%

Russell Westbrook and James Harden are taking their talents off the field and in the pages of a fashion magazine, that is, the "GQ,quot; magazine. In the latest issue, the NBA stars and their best friends are shown about their love for the game, their friendship and, of course, their sense of style.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden have one of the most lasting friendships in all sports, largely because they have been friends since they were children and long before they were famous. Then, since then, the two would share the cover of the latest issue of the magazine "GQ,quot;, and they look pretty good doing it.

To let you know how serious their fashion is, both men revealed how much money they spend on clothes every year … and the answer is amazing. Russell commented: "I would say … $ 500K. Half a thousand. Minimum." While James, clearly knowing his friend's extravagance, replied: "I bet Russ spends $ 300K to $ 350K."

When Russell was later asked about the most difficult part of entering the fashion industry as an athlete, he said:

“For me it was comfortable sitting at a dinner without assuming that these designers or publishers know who you are or what you do. You know what I'm talking? I am thinking that it is the most important. And as athletes, once you close that gap and these editors continue to see you again and again, then they say, "Okay, now I know …"

Meanwhile, James answered the same question this way:

"Not only to be arrogant or anything, but we are not regular athletes. Usually, if we are sitting at a table, we are like,quot; the ones "everyone talks about. But when we went to fashionable dinners at the beginning? And are we not "the,quot;? (laughs) Humiliates you.

You can check the rest of the long interview, as well as the full photo in the March 2020 edition of GQ now, available online and in stores.

Roommates, what do you think about this?