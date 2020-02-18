Roy Williams apologizes for the F bomb during an intense post-game press conference

%MINIFYHTML8829e94dc994b386aa62875380509f4511% %MINIFYHTML8829e94dc994b386aa62875380509f4512%

North Carolina has lost six straight games, the longest losing streak in the era of Roy Williams, and the coach is clearly frustrated by that.

After UNC's 77-76 loss to Notre Dame on Monday, Williams delivered a fiery post-game press conference and immediately apologized after using an F-bomb.

"You have two options: you can compete with your ass, or you can put yourself in a fetal position and curl up and start crying," Williams said. "I'm not going to freak out doing that. Let's go af – fing, excuse me, I apologize to everyone – we're going to freak out competing. That's what we're going to do. We play on Saturday. You feel it for yourself, and you'll do it for the rest of your damn life. I apologize. I don't know what I'm doing right now because of the way I'm cursing. "

Your frustrations are easy to understand.

North Carolina is 10-16 this season and 3-12 in the ACC game.

The Tar Heels had a 15-point lead in Monday's game, but lost by one point after Nate Laszewski of Notre Dame made a triple with 1.8 seconds left.

The next for the UNC? No. 11 Louisville on Saturday.

"You have to be all in or you have to go," Williams said. "Yes, it is frustrating. It makes you angry. Every little mistake you wonder why, but the important thing is that we will play a game again on Saturday and see what happens."