Ron Jans: FC Cincinnati head coach resigns amid MLS investigation into accusation of racism | Soccer news





Ron Jans resigned from his position as head coach of FC Cincinnati

The head coach of FC Cincinnati, Ron Jans, resigned following a storm of racism in which he is accused of making "extremely inappropriate comments."

The Major League Soccer Players Association filed a complaint after Jans allegedly used a racial insult when singing music in the locker room.

Jans initially turned away from his role Friday night when the investigation began, but submitted his resignation only three days later.

The president of the FC Cincinnati club, Jeff Berding, said: "We give the highest importance to a strong culture within our club, starting in our locker room, and that every person connected to the Cincinnati FC feels valued, respected and reliable.

"Racial and cultural diversity is an important part of what makes the soccer game so special, and we give top priority to the respect of every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely all those associated with our club, from our locker room and the main office., to reach our fans. "

An MLS statement said: "Major League Soccer has been informed of a complaint filed with the MLS Players Association regarding FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans. The MLS League office, in cooperation with FC Cincinnati has begun an investigation into the matter. "

Jans was hired by the FCC in August 2019 and won only one of his 10 games in charge, the worst MLS record to finish the 2019 season.

Yoann Damet has been appointed as interim head coach of the club, while General Manager Gerard Nijkamp begins the international search for a new head coach.