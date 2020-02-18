Rod Blagojevich expresses "eternal gratitude,quot; to President Trump – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML7a86888716deb378bc04856d470ce12a11% %MINIFYHTML7a86888716deb378bc04856d470ce12a12%

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is on a plane back home after President Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence today. We are with him@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vfApLOZ1yA – Dana Kozlov (@ DanaCBS2) February 19, 2020

– While preparing to take a flight back to Chicago on Tuesday night, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for commuting his 14-year prison sentence.

Blagojevich was released from FCI Englewood prison in Colorado on Tuesday night, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he would commute the sentence of the former governor. Up News Info 2 researcher Dana Kozlov reached Blagojevich at the Denver International Airport.

%MINIFYHTML7a86888716deb378bc04856d470ce12a13% %MINIFYHTML7a86888716deb378bc04856d470ce12a14%

"It has been a long journey, but I think it is appropriate to say that I speak for Patti; for my daughters Amy and Annie, and for me when I ask our deepest and eternal gratitude to President Trump for doing what he did," said Blagojevich . "I didn't have to do this. He is a Republican president. I was a Democratic governor, and my fellow Democrats didn't treat him very well. So, all I can say is that I think this is the end of the first act of a play by two-act theater, and tomorrow a second act begins.

%MINIFYHTML7a86888716deb378bc04856d470ce12a15% %MINIFYHTML7a86888716deb378bc04856d470ce12a16%

Blagojevich also claimed that he was never guilty of any crime and that he was "persecuted and imprisoned."

"I did not disappoint them, and I never gave in to the false accusations and railroads they made to me and my family, because if I did, I would have violated my oath and my commitment to them." he said.

Without naming anyone, Blagojevich criticized prosecutors who prosecuted charges of corruption against him.

“Counterattacking was a way to defend not only my own reputation, and for my children, and for my wife, and for my late parents who raised me the right way, but it was a way to fight for the people of Illinois against prosecutors corrupt who have too much power, who are not accountable to anyone and who violate the law to do their job because it improves their careers, "he said.

Blagojevich said that while he was in prison, he was not allowed to think about what life would be like if he were released. But he said he always had an idea of ​​something he would enjoy once he got home with his family and took a couple of days to settle again.

"I would like to have a split banana, and I would like to have three scoops of ice cream – vanilla and chocolate and strawberry – with chocolate syrup and cherry syrup and pineapple syrup, with a lot of cream shake, but not peanut, because my daughter Junior, Annie, is allergic to peanuts, so I want to be able to kiss her, so I don't peanut, because I can't kiss her when I eat peanuts, and I want extra cherries on top, "he said.

Blagojevich said he was not told in advance that his sentence was being commuted, and he actually learned about it in the news.

"Other prisoners came and told me they saw that it was reported in the news," he said.

President Trump announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would commute the sentence of Blagojevich, who released the former governor of the prison without erasing his criminal record.

“He spent eight years in jail, he has a long time to go. Many people disagree with the ruling, ”Trump said before boarding the Air Force One to head to California on Tuesday. "He will be able to go home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful and ridiculous phrase in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others."

Trump had repeatedly hinted that he was lenient with Blagojevich since taking office, but did not act until Tuesday.