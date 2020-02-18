Robbie Henshaw hopes that the Six Nations victory in 2018 at Twickenham can propel Ireland in | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML05e91b7c7f5e30a76fd1a95b650d47c911% %MINIFYHTML05e91b7c7f5e30a76fd1a95b650d47c912%





Robbie Henshaw believes that Ireland can produce a great performance in Twickenham

Robbie Henshaw says Ireland can rely on Twickenham's "cauldron atmosphere,quot; that was crowned Grand Slam champion there two years ago.

Andy Farrell's side will face England on Sunday after opening his Six Nations campaign with successive victories at home over Scotland and Wales.

The Henshaw Center was part of the Irish team that completed a clean sweep of the tournament in 2018, although an injury excluded him from the impressive 24-15 victory in southwest London on St. Patrick's Day.

The 26-year-old admits that facing Eddie Jones World Cup finalists in his own backyard is a daunting prospect, but he feels his team can get the belief of his recent memorable success.

Half of the English fly George Ford says Johnny Sexton will offer a great threat when Ireland visits Twickenham

"It has been a good start for us, but we are aware of the challenge that Twickenham faces, we have all played there before and can expect it to be a hostile environment and a really difficult place to go," said Henshaw.

"But we have that confidence two years ago that we went there, with our backs to the wall, and we had the Grand Slam on the line. We have achieved great performances there before."

"It's a cauldron atmosphere when you play there. You are against a tough opposition and a tough crowd, we have no illusions."

"It's a very difficult place to play, but I guess that creates more excitement to go there."

Henshaw should retain his place in the XV holder of Ireland after a failed HIA forced him to retire early during the success of bonus points 24-14 over Wales on February 8.

The victory over Wayne Pivac's men in Dublin, which came a week after a nervous 19-12 victory over Scotland, has left Ireland in nine points with France at the top of the third round standings.

Ireland was crushed 57-15 the last time he visited Twickenham in August for a World Cup warm-up match.

Under the guidance of the new head coach Farrell, they can get the glory of Triple Crown this weekend, something that Leinster's player, Henshaw, hastened to minimize.

"The focus is on ourselves, which (the Triple Crown) is in the background, and how we can do things right in the first part of the week and build towards the end of the week to achieve that clinical performance." Henshaw said.

"That is not at the forefront at this time, it is more to get our details in the training and make sure we are doing our job."

While Ireland has good memories of traveling to Twickenham in 2018, England humiliated them twice last year.

A resounding loss of 32-20 Six Nations in his homeland last February quickly put an end to the Irish aspirations of successive Grand Slam victories, before a 57-15 win in August at Twickenham abolished World Cup preparations.

Bundee Aki, who is expected to continue his central partnership with Henshaw on Sunday, admits that a high-level performance is required as Ireland tries to avoid another "scourge,quot; and record a third consecutive victory.

England head coach Eddie Jones says he is not worried about the father-son relationship between his captain Owen Farrell and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

"We have to make sure we bring our game A," said Aki.

"They are world class players, we just have to make sure we care about ourselves and go from there."

"They have massive threats throughout the park. In the last games we've had with them, we've had a bit of spanking from them."

"Obviously, they are a world class team, finalists of the World Cup.

"If you are not in your game, they will punish you, so we must make sure that we are in our game and make sure we start well and play the best we can."

Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris is in dispute to return after missing the Welsh clash due to a concussion suffered in his international debut against Scotland.

The Garry Ringrose center is not available due to a hand injury.