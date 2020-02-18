Robbie Fowler: former Liverpool striker willing to manage in the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML685bc5a28b55be126fa8534fe543733911% %MINIFYHTML685bc5a28b55be126fa8534fe543733912%

"I have great aspirations to get where I think I will go. I will do everything I can to get there."





%MINIFYHTML685bc5a28b55be126fa8534fe543733913% %MINIFYHTML685bc5a28b55be126fa8534fe543733914%











0:41



Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has the ambition to manage in the Premier League in the future

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has the ambition to manage in the Premier League in the future

%MINIFYHTML685bc5a28b55be126fa8534fe543733915% %MINIFYHTML685bc5a28b55be126fa8534fe543733916%

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has the ambition to lead in the Premier League and believes his current role in Brisbane Roar is the ideal preparation.

Fowler was appointed head coach of the A-League team in April and since then he has led the club to the sixth half of his first full season in charge, with a tiebreaker place now a realistic goal.

Fowler, the sixth top scorer in Liverpool's history, enjoys life in Australia, but has his sights set on a return to England in the future along with his assistant coach, former Everton midfielder Tony Grant.

"I want to head to the Premier League and I want Tony to come with me as part of my team in the Premier League," said Fowler.

"I don't think it can be broader than that."

He added: "I have massive aspirations to get where I think I will go. I will do everything I can to get there.

"It starts here, it really does. We know there is a great world out there, there are many opportunities and we are ready to take advantage of them."

Fowler has led Brisbane Roar to sixth place in the A-League table, with a play-off position that is now a realistic goal.

Fowler, who also enjoyed a brief period as a player-coach at the Thai club Muangthong United before joining Brisbane, says he has faced a violent reaction in Australia as a foreign coach, but is determined to prove that his skeptics are wrong .

"It has been difficult because of where we were last year and maybe the levels of expectation … certainly here because we are obviously British," he said.

"We have the impression that there is a bit of an anti-British feeling around here and I think people want us to fail."

"But it drives us a little more to be a little more successful because we want to go further."

0:30 The former striker says he still dreams of playing for Liverpool and would have loved to have played on the current Jurgen Klopp team. The former striker says he still dreams of playing for Liverpool and would have loved to have played on the current Jurgen Klopp team.

Fowler is eager to reach the pinnacle of training, but when asked if that meant taking over England one day, he said: "First I would settle for Liverpool!

"But obviously I want Jurgen (Klopp) to stay there forever because it's brilliant."

Liverpool needs only five more victories to claim their first title for 30 years and the Klopp team is still on track to finish the undefeated Premier League campaign.

"I think they can," said Fowler, when asked if Liverpool could become the new & # 39; Invincibles & # 39 ;.

Fowler believes Liverpool can end the unbeaten season in the Premier League

"Will they? I don't know. Am I upset? Probably not so much really! I want them to win the league, that's all and everything to me."

"Jurgen will want them to remain undefeated? Of course he will because he is a manger that demands the best of each player, each game."

"Of course, it will make players believe in themselves, they will instill that confidence and believe they can."

"Will they? I hope they do, but it doesn't matter if they don't. They are still the best team."