Rob Manfred apologizes for calling the WS trophy a "piece of metal,quot; – Up News Info

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – MLB commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for what he called a disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a "piece of metal."

Even before he was asked about it, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments while trying to offer a rhetorical point in an interview two days earlier.

"I referred to the World Series trophy disrespectfully and I want to apologize for it," Manfred said. "There is no excuse for it. … It was a mistake to say what I said."

MLB players, already upset with Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros poster theft scandal and some of his comments while trying to explain it, were further enraged by his "piece of metal,quot; comment during a long interview with ESPN on Sunday, the same day he spoke in Florida.

Even NBA superstar LeBron James joined the anti-Astros choir, expressing his anger on social media on Tuesday.

While speaking on Cactus League media day in the Arizona desert, Manfred also pledged Tuesday to protect the right Mike Fiers of Oakland, the former Astros pitcher who became the whistleblower when he left for the public light in November in The Athletic.

"We will take all possible steps to protect Mike Fiers wherever he is playing, whether in Houston or elsewhere," Manfred said. "Mike did a service to the industry."

The Astros play their first game on the road of the regular season on March 30 at the Athletics, which won 97 games each of the last two years to finish second in Houston in the West of the American League both times.

Left-hander Jon Lester of the Cubs, three-time World Series champion, with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, and Chicago in 2016, had a few words for the commissioner on Tuesday morning.

"It's someone who has never played our game. You play for a reason, you play for that piece of metal. I'm very proud of the three I have," Lester said from the Cubs' camp in Mesa, Arizona. "If that's how you feel, then you need to remove your name from the trophy."

Lester said that the first thing he shows to his home visitors is the trophies he has won.

"I'm proud of them. It's a lot of years, a lot of hard work. You can't tear it down like that," All-Star said five times.

Manfred, after meeting with general managers and team managers training in Arizona, said he has been pleased to present the last five trophies of the World Series championship since he became commissioner.

James sent a two-part tweet Tuesday imploring Manfred to listen to the annoying players. The three-time NBA champion said he knew he would be furious and uncontrollable if he discovered that he had been cheated in a championship, scoring his comment with an expletive filled with asterisks and adding the hashtag #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay.

"Listen here, the baseball commissioner listens to your … … players who talk today about how disgusted, angry, hurt, broken, etc., etc. about this," James wrote in part, and added, " You need to fix this for the good of sports! "