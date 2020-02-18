Risk and reward on display at Daytona 500 – Up News Info Detroit

In a single exciting lap on NASCAR's most famous track, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman showed the risks and rewards of the dangerous sport they both love.

%MINIFYHTML7be59903cc35197e957f4f5ff97df7f911% %MINIFYHTML7be59903cc35197e957f4f5ff97df7f912%

Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 and the third in five years on Monday night when he beat Newman in the final lap of a second overtime shooting. The victory came when Newman's car turned hard against the wall, then turned to the roof, where he was helpless when another car hit him on the driver's side.

His car continued to skid upside down along the race track, and crossed the burning finish line while security teams rushed to put out the fire and release Newman. It took several minutes for his car to roll on its wheels again, and the medical staff used solid black barriers to block the view when the winner of the 2008 Daytona 500 was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

All the time, a sense of fear seized Daytona and her exhibition career, already delayed one day by the rain that deadened a loud visit by President Donald Trump. There has been no fatality in the NASCAR Cup elite since 2001, but the Newman clash had everyone worried.

The damage to his Mustang was extensive, it seemed that the entire roll cage designed to protect his head had collapsed, and officials did not allow his team to approach the scene of the accident. Two agonizing hours after the accident, NASCAR read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that said Newman was in "serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening."

Meanwhile, Hamlin was trying to find the delicate balance of celebrating a historic victory while showing due respect to an injured driver. Initially unaware of Newman's situation, Hamlin was burned for the victory and celebrated with his team.

Until Fox Sports said he would not interview him, Hamlin learned of the seriousness of the situation. Team owner Joe Gibbs apologized for the initial reaction of team No. 11.

"I was focusing on our car, and everyone started celebrating around us," Gibbs said. "So I tell everyone, some people may have seen us and said," Well, these guys are celebrating when there is a serious problem. "I apologize to everyone, but we really didn't know."

The crash was a clear reminder of both the dangers of car racing and the improvements NASCAR had made since 2001 when Dale Earnhardt was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the last Cup driver killed in a race, and NASCAR has made massive safety improvements over the next 20 years.

"I think sometimes we take for granted how safe cars are," Hamlin said. "But number one, we are praying for Ryan."

During the long wait for an update, Trump turned to Twitter to express his concern. A day earlier, he attended the race as the great marshal, gave the order to the drivers to start their engines and made a ceremonial turn around the Daytona International Speedway before the rain swept through the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave pilot of @NASCAR! #PrayingForRyan, "Trump tweeted. Newman was one of several NASCAR pilots who attended a 2016 demonstration for the then-Trump candidate in Georgia.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, acknowledged the delay in obtaining information about Newman.

"Listening to positive news tonight is a relief," Rushbrook said. "He is very respected for being a great competitor for everyone in the sport."

Newman had taken the lead in the final lap when Ryan Blaney's bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman directly against the wall. His car overturned, rolled, was hit by the driver's side by another car and finally slid through the burning finish line.

The drivers felt very worried, including Hamlin, the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win the 500 consecutive Daytona Miles.

"It's a strange balance of emotion and happiness for yourself, but the health of someone and their family is bigger than any victory in any sport," he said. "We only hope for the best."

Runner-up Blaney said he received a push from Hamlin that locked him behind Newman in a brand alliance movement for Ford.

"We pushed Newman to the head, and then we got a push of the 11 … He was committed to pushing him to victory and making a Ford win him and the bumpers get hooked badly," he said.

Hamlin had eight Ford drivers lined up behind him as the leader in the second overtime shooting without a single Toyota partner nearby to help him. He allowed Newman to overcome him for the lead, but the blow in the pack led to Newman's hard turn against the wall.

Hamlin's victory last year was a 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a celebration of the company for a year in which Gibbs drivers won a record of 19 races and the Cup championship Now, his third victory in the Daytona 500 places him next to six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500. He tied Dale Jarrett, who gave JGR his first victory on the Daytona 500 in 1993, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin follows the four victories of Cale Yarborough and the record seven of Richard Petty.

This victory came after the second postponement of the rain in 62 years, a pair of red flag strikes and two extra hours. The 0.014 victory margin was the second closest in the history of the race, only behind Hamlin's victory over Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 (0.01 seconds)

The victory in "The Great American Race,quot; is the third for Toyota, all won by Hamlin. Gibbs has four victories in Daytona 500 as owner.

© 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.