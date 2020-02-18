RIP's nonprofit medical debt promises to clear thousands of people – Up News Info Chicago

– Some families in the Chicago area began asking for help in recent days: a young father with leukemia, a teacher with breast cancer and a shooting victim.

Lauren Victory of Up News Info 2 reached the bottom of a program that promises to eliminate thousands of medical debts for a penny per dollar.

Within Trinity United Church of Christ, Pastor Otis Moss III reaches 6,000 people per week.

"We are called to defend those who have their backs against the wall," Moss said.

On a recent Sunday, he praised God and his own parishioners.

Your donations to a nonprofit organization based in Westchester County, New York, called RIP Medical Debt, helped strangers pay bills for ambulances, hospitalizations, medications and more.

"He is a silent and silent destroyer of dreams," said Pastor Moss. “We gathered several other churches and were able to raise approximately $ 38,000. That was able to buy around $ 5.3 million of debt. "

Victory had to discover how $ 38,000 became more than $ 5 million in bills. So Skyped with RIP Medical Debt co-founder, Craig Antico, and obtained the mathematical calculations.

"Simply add two zeros to your donation, and that tells you how much money you can abolish: $ 1, of course, is $ 100, and so on," Antico said.

He explained that medical providers will accept offers from his nonprofit organization to pay patient expenses if bills are grouped by thousands. Many outstanding debts are years old.

"It's like getting money now instead of getting it later in the next three or four years of people who really can't afford it," Antico said. "TransUnion, which is right in Chicagoland, gives us a debt for a very good price and can help us find the people who need help."

One of those people was Dianna Western, from the state of Belleville. He was hit by breast cancer, a heart attack and out-of-pocket expenses.

"Financially, we were tied," Western said.

You have health care coverage, but you pay coinsurance for the procedures added up to a total of $ 1,412.

But then a letter from RIP arrived, telling him that the debt had disappeared.

"You're like in shock, you know, and you're happy," said Western.

RIP is starting to be news across the country.

In Collin County, Texas, Elevate Life Church worked with RIP Medical Debt to forgive a $ 2.2 million debt. Grand Rapids Church in Wyoming, Michigan, also worked with RIP Medical Debt to forgive almost $ 2 million for almost 2,000 families.

The Church of Superior Vision in Santa Clarita, California, joined RIP Medical Debt to raise $ 16,000 and eliminate $ 1.6 million in medical debt. City Church in Russellville, Arkansas, worked with the nonprofit to withdraw $ 3 million in medical debts for 1,589 local families.

And they are not just churches. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young also paid more than $ 1 million in medical debt to Atlanta residents with the help of the organization. And in Murchison, Texas, fifth grade teacher Reagen Adair had $ 3,100 in debt cleared using RIP Medical Debt.

Donors cannot choose specific people to help, but Trinity was able to target Cook County, paying off the medical debt of 5,888 families.

"We were going to make blind generosity," said Pastor Moss.

RIP Medical Debt Antico said his nonprofit organization is working to adapt fundraisers for specific diseases such as cancer or diabetes.