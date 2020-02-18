Rick Ross's former briteady criticizes former friend Jennifer Williams for allegedly dating him

Instagram

The drama between Briteady and Jennifer begins after the star of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; He will post on Instagram a sexy image of her promoting Rozay's Belaire Rose champagne.

Rick Ross& # 39; Ex-girlfriend Briteady has ranted against her supposed new lady, who is none other than her ex-friend Jennifer Williams. The Instagram model seems to be angry with the "Basketball Wives"protagonist of his alleged relationship with the rapper after Jennifer published a photo promoting his champagne.

"I swear these TVs are a dirty smile on your face, ask for help azz b *** hes and then they block you when you call them," Briteady wrote on Instagram Stories. He called Jennifer a "thirsty groupie **," for allegedly breaking the girl's code by dating Briteady's ex.

"B *** he is in your crib for Christmas with your family and then asks your stylist for the same bob hairstyle and then fucks your ex a month later #ainnogirlcode," he added. In another post, she wrote: "Shoulda let you star in a dog-headed diaper."

He later confirmed that he was talking about Jennifer and blocked her on Instagram.

Briteady's protest against Jennifer comes after the latter published a sexy photo of her while holding a bottle of Belaire Rose Champagne, a soda brand in which Rozay is very involved. "Rose all day … Thank you [Rick Ross] for keeping me stocked with champagne. Who wants to drink with me? She wrote in the caption. The MMG boss responded in the comments section," Send me the original photo " .

It is not clear when Rozay and Jennifer began to approach. When the rapper "Hustlin & # 39;" He broke up with Briteady in 2012, it was immediately rumored that he would return with his former Cortney.

As for Jennifer, she was married to former professional basketball player Eric Williams. In her reality series VH1, Jennifer was once accused by her co-star. Tami Roman of having an affair with the former basketball superstar Michael Jordan while he was married to his first wife.