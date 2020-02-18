RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: My memo to Michel Barnier – No retirement, baby, no surrender

Here we go again. Our so-called European "partners,quot; are already preparing the rhetoric before the talks aimed at agreeing to a new post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

French Chancellor Jean-Yves Le Drian warns that we are going to "tear ourselves apart,quot; during the negotiations.

That depressing bureaucrat Michel Barnier insists that Britain will have to obey all EU rules and submit to the jurisdiction of the European Court if we want to continue doing business on the continent after December 31.

The whole agreement could be tied in about ten minutes, with good will and a bit of give and take on both sides. But the problem is that the Brussels bureaucracy is still fighting in the last war. They think they have swallowed us a barrel.

Indeed, they are looking for a "no competition,quot; agreement, which would prevent us from reducing taxes and setting our own standards in everything from workers' rights to the subsidy of sick industries.

They want to force us to continue following the pernicious European Convention on Human Rights, which has proven to be a goldmine for opportunist leftist lawyers, such as the now disgraced Phil Shyster, and has provided a way out of jail. -free card for terrorists, murderers and illegal immigrants.

Brussels is also making noise about cutting off the City of London's access to European financial markets just one month in advance.

It seems that it has not yet sunk into that they are no longer dealing with the defeatist Theresa May, who was prepared to offer any concession and swallow any amount of humiliation in her pathetic and degrading attempts to quell an adequate Brexit.

Oh, and they demand that foreign fishing boats continue to enjoy unlimited access to British waters.

If we agreed with any of this extensive shopping list, it would be a mockery of the whole point of Brexit: regain control.

Fortunately, Boris seems to have no intention of fulfilling these scandalous conditions, a position amplified by our chief negotiator David Frost in a speech last night.

All we are looking for is a fair deal, based on friendly cooperation, not special treatment.

But as regards the EU apparatus, friendly cooperation is not on the table.

They are not even prepared to offer the same duty-free trade terms they have agreed with countries such as Canada, South Korea and Japan.

Such noise of sabers, of course, is to be expected. But everything is so tiring and unnecessary.

The whole agreement could be tied in about ten minutes, with good will and a bit of give and take on both sides.

There is a new sheriff in the city. He is the man who led the Vote Leave campaign and has just been re-elected Prime Minister with an overwhelming 80-seat parliamentary majority after an election that fought with the simple slogan: Get Brexit Done.

Oh, and they demand that foreign fishing boats continue to enjoy unlimited access to British waters. A fishing boat is seen in the English Channel

His partner is a sociopath who devised both the victorious license and the recent Tory general election campaigns.

Dominic Cummings would probably prefer to accept the surrender of Brussels in a railroad car in the French countryside instead of giving up an inch in the next negotiations.

Does Barnier really think that this administration will accept that Britain remains a vassal state of the EU? If so, he has been hitting the Pernod too hard lately.

Mother Teresa was willing to postpone our departure until the Twelfth of Never if necessary. Boris is determined not to delay us a second after midnight on December 31.

This time we have the winning hand. There will be no withdrawal. We are prepared to get away, Renee, or Michel, or Jean-Yves, or whoever Brussels wants to send to cross the I and splash the T.

It is time for us to stop referring to the EU as our "partners,quot; and start calling them our "rivals,quot; or "competitors."

If you want continuous access to your largest export market and our cooperation in military and security matters, they have to be real. Quick.

There is a new sheriff in the city. He is the man who led the Vote Leave campaign and has just been re-elected Prime Minister with an overwhelming 80-seat parliamentary majority after an election that fought with the simple slogan: Get Brexit Done. Boris Johnson is shown above at a cabinet meeting with new Chancellor Rishi Sunak

We will not be intimidated. The city is big enough, ugly and powerful enough to take care of itself.

If Boris sells to fishermen, he will kill him in the coastal districts that voted for Tory for the first time. And he knows it.

The EU faces an existential crisis and is terrified that Britain will have a resounding success with Brexit, while Europe implodes.

On the other side of the Canal, Babylon is burning. But that is not our immediate problem.

Once again we own our own destiny. There is a whole world out there, gagged to do business with us.

The EU has much more to lose than we do. Our Frost Man does not go naked to the negotiating chamber. I should simply tell Barnier and his friends:

Enough of empty threats. We are out, like it or not. If you want to separate, have a good day.

But if you want to continue selling your cars, refrigerators, food and wine in Britain, it's time to put aside the great reputation and reach an agreement.

It seems that soon the only way to move at an economical price, while saving polar bears, will be to buy a car that runs on your own feet, like the Flintstones

Electric cars may be the future, but don't be fooled, they will be cheaper to drive than today's gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Once they become widespread, the Government will simply increase the electricity tax to compensate for the billions it will lose in the fuel tax and VAT.

Charging them will also cost one arm and one leg. A survey conducted by The Times found that the first converts to electric cars are already being scammed.

At a charging station, it costs £ 23 for enough electricity to travel just 100 miles, nine times more than it would cost to recharge at home, and double the price of driving a diesel or gasoline car at the same distance.

Electric vehicles can have zero emissions, but manufacturing them, especially batteries, creates as much pollution as a conventional engine.

It seems that soon the only way to move at an economical price, while saving polar bears, will be to buy a car that runs on your own feet, like the Flintstones.

Yabba Dabba Doo!

Who needs CCTV and facial recognition software when you have a copper like PCSO Andy Pope of Redditch?

He has been blessed with a photographic memory and has used it to catch almost 2,000 suspects. He even helped him arrest a man who was later convicted of indecent exposure.

It seems that never forgetting a face is not the only tool in its arsenal to fight crime.

Be-bop-a-flu-la

Just when we face the coronavirus, another health scare comes.

Elton John had to be helped offstage in New Zealand suffering from something called pneumonia on foot.

That is a new one for me. I wonder if it only affects musicians, such as Rockin pneumonia and Boogie Woogie flu, the 1957 R,amp;B classic written by Huey & # 39; Piano & # 39; Smith

Symptoms include sore throat and cough. But, apparently, you can get a syrup for it.

Which is good news for Elton. It has a syrup for every occasion.

The Walsall councilors received Lego games to help them create a "resilient community,quot;, whatever that means.

One of them spent a training session building a Lego Elvis. Like you do.

The idea was devised by consultants hired by the council at an amazing cost of £ 10 million to suggest ways to save.

Not spending ten million on consultants would be a good start. That is the money that could be used to employ dust collectors, sweepers and lollipop ladies.

Perhaps letting them play with Lego is where they came up with the idea of ​​creating kilometers of useless bike paths that destroy planets.

Speaking of health problems (see Elton elsewhere), a new report states that the salad causes cancer. Specifically, rocket blades, a particular favorite of healthy eaters.

(If it were Elton, we could have used the headline: Rocket Man).

I guess it was only a matter of time before the alarmists at Everything Gives You Cancer (copyright: Joe Jackson) started eating.

I know I shouldn't laugh, but I think I'll keep steaks, chips and bacon in the future. Just to be on the safe side.