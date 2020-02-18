Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar at the launch of the Dabboo Ratnani calendar

%MINIFYHTMLe29ed5130f6e4d62a157f186bb61fc8711% %MINIFYHTMLe29ed5130f6e4d62a157f186bb61fc8712%



Dabboo Ratnani is one of Bollywood's most renowned and renowned photographers. Year after year, its famous calendar presents the most important names in the entertainment world. Last night, its 2020 calendar was launched at an access point in Mumbai with several Bollywood assistants. We capture superstar Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff and some other celebrities along with Dabboo and his wife Manisha Ratnani. We loved Rekha's white and gold sari, while Bhumi also sizzled in a mauve dress. Check out all the photos of the event below.







one/ 13 Vidya Balan











two/ 13 Vidya Balan











3/ 13 Vidya Balan











4 4/ 13 Rekha











5 5/ 13 Rekha, Dabboo Ratnani











6 6/ 13 Dabboo Ratnani, Manisha D Ratnani











7 7/ 13 Dabboo Ratnani, Vidya Balan, Manisha D Ratnani











8/ 13 Dabboo Ratnani, Sunny Leone











9 9/ 13 Sunny leone











10/ 13 Jackie shroff











eleven/ 13 Jackie shroff











12/ 13 Bhumi Pednekar











13/ 13 Bhumi Pednekar

