Reginae Carter calls her dad, Lil Wayne Her Twin – See the photo she shared

Reginae Carter has always been proud of her father, Lil Wayne, and she praises him on social media whenever she has the chance. She just shared a picture of him and called the twin rapper. Check out the photo below.

A fan said: ‘Girl, I love you daddy. All my education is Wayne, "and someone else posted this:" You are a perfect combination of your real parents, really hahaha. "

Another commentator wrote: "Yes, he is … The aspect of greatness !!!" and someone else said: "Girl, yes! Twin! Smile and everything!"

Another sponsor told Nae: "No, you look more like your mother but you have Weezy skin tone."

Nae also shared some tips for women who want to look and feel better. Look at his post:

& # 39; Ladies! If you want to change your body, you have to eat well, exercise and get a band @whatwaistofficial. I have been using it for years and it definitely works. Go find one @whatwaistofficial. "

Tiny Harris skipped the comments and said: Má Kill him! He had been dead in the first exercise ‘

Someone else said, "Yes, Nae, I even got your mommy headdress on hahaha," and another follower posted this: "Good job baby, you're giving life to my little ass, happy Valentine's day, beautiful."

A fan told Nae: "My favorite lady on Instagram Happy Valentine & # 39; s Day Angel Eyes,quot;, and many other people continued to praise Nae's hard training.

Many of her fans have already called her inspiration for the way she is exercising and toning her body.

In other news, Toya Johnson made her daughter, Reginae and her niece, Jashae learn the Dutch Double and Nae managed to impress her fans with her performances right after she learned one or two things about it.



