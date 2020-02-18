Reckless and intolerant: how Arnab Goswami changed India's television debate | India

%MINIFYHTMLa4307c8b8ea544495d98a3dd84c9de5111% %MINIFYHTMLa4307c8b8ea544495d98a3dd84c9de5112%

In the last 10 years, viewers in India have witnessed the emergence of a new generation of news presenters: cheeky, aggressive and without nationalist complexes.

They exchange conflicts, fears and shows, a formula that tends to bear fruit in the rankings and online.

%MINIFYHTMLa4307c8b8ea544495d98a3dd84c9de5113% %MINIFYHTMLa4307c8b8ea544495d98a3dd84c9de5114%

Meenakshi Ravi, from The Listening Post, looks closely at a leading practitioner of this news style: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami.

%MINIFYHTMLa4307c8b8ea544495d98a3dd84c9de5115% %MINIFYHTMLa4307c8b8ea544495d98a3dd84c9de5116%

Taxpayers:

Pragya Tiwari – writer based in Delhi

Kunal Kamra – Comedian

Aditya Raj Kaul – Former senior editor, Republic TV

Manisha Pande – Executive Editor, Newslaundry

Source: Al Jazeera News