Ranveer Singh meets Takht's director, Karan Johar





With each passing year, Ranveer Singh is proving that he is a phenomenal actor. Whether his representation of Ram in Ram-Leela, Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani or Murad in Gully Boy, the actor has played many different characters with competence. The talented star has three projects to come. One is 83, based on the 1983 World Cup, where he plays the character of former captain Kapil Dev. The next is Takht, who will be director of Karan Johar and, last but not least, Jayeshbhai Jordaar of Yash Raj Films with Shalini Pandey. Last night, the actor was photographed at the residence of Takht's director, Karan Johar.

The actor was seen visiting Karan in the early morning. Ranveer has apparently begun his preparation for Karan's Takht. In addition to Ranveer, Takht also stars in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. Keep watching this space for more information on Takht Check out the latest Ranveer photos below …