Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will visit Denver

Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Denver on Thursday, has announced her campaign.

The Minnesota Democratic Senator, newly arrived from a third place in the New Hampshire primary, will be in the state on the same day as President Donald Trump, who will campaign in Colorado Springs.

The Klobuchar campaign did not disclose details about Thursday's event, except to say it will be at night.

It is the sixth great 2020 with the hope of scheduling an event in Colorado this week. In addition to Trump and Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders was here on Sunday, Joe Biden was here on Monday, and both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have events planned for the weekend.