President Trump will visit Los Angeles on Tuesday, traffic delays, probable closures – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Drivers in the Los Angeles metropolitan area should be prepared for road closures and delays, with President Donald Trump ready to visit the region on Tuesday afternoon and evening for a fundraising event and a meeting with local officials to discuss plans for the 2028 Olympics.

The president is scheduled to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport shortly after 3 p.m. and meet with the officials of the Organizing Committee of LA 2028 in Beverly Hills late in the afternoon.

According to the White House, he will participate in a round table with supporters and a fundraising dinner, also in Beverly Hills. There are no public appearances scheduled.

Crescent Drive would be closed between north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard from 10 a.m. at 10 p.m., Beverly Hills police said.

The Reject Fascism group will hold a protest against Trump at 5:30 p.m. in Beverly Gardens Park, located at 9439 Santa Monica Blvd.

Trump is scheduled to leave LAX for Las Vegas around 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles police told CBS2 that they still didn't have a list of street or highway closures.

Mr. Trump will visit Bakersfield on Wednesday to meet with the "farming community and address the need for water solutions," the representative of the House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday in a press release. Represents the region. Later on Wednesday, the president will travel to Rancho Mirage in Riverside County for a fundraiser and golf reception organized by Oracle President Larry Ellison.

Trump last visited Los Angeles in September for various fundraisers. He also talked about the homeless crisis in the region and traveled to San Diego County to take a tour of the border wall project.