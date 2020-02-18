President Trump hoped to commute the sentence of former Governor Blagojevich, according to reports – Up News Info Chicago

After spending almost eight years in prison for his conviction for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment for the US Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before being elected president in 2008, the former governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, is supposed to have his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump. It is not clear exactly when Blagojevich will now be released from prison.

The New York Times reported that Trump "seemed to be close,quot; to commute Blagojevich's 14-year sentence, which means he would be released early. ABC News also reports that Trump is expected to grant clemency to Blagojevich. Up News Info is working to confirm those reports.

President Trump pardoned Edward DeBartolo, a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers who pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an extortion attempt. He also seemed close to commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Governor Rod Blagojevich of Illinois. https://t.co/KRMZS1XWpt – The New York Times (@nytimes) February 18, 2020

Trump first suggested in 2018 that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, whose lawyers submitted documents to request a commutation. The lawyers of the former governor formally submitted documents to commute his sentence in June 2018.

The Republican president told reporters in August 2019, while returning to Washington aboard the Air Force One, that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated "incredibly unfair."

Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has turned 7 years old. Many people have asked me to study the possibility of commuting their sentence because it is very severe. The White House staff continues to review this matter. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

At the end of July 2019, it was reported that Blagojevich was not on the pardon list of five convicted criminals and sentences commuted by two others.

In June 2019, Reverend Jesse Jackson urged Trump to forgive former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes. Those pardoned by Trump had been convicted of drug trafficking, illegal gambling, fraud and theft.

Jackson and his son, Jesse Jackson Jr., who spent time in prison (a little less than two years) after pleading guilty to illegally spending $ 750,000 in campaign money (and was released in 2015) said the prison sentence of Blagojevich's 14 years was "unfair and unnecessary." They say he was a governor who "cared about people."

Blagojevich appeared in prison in March 2012 and has now served more than half of his 14-year sentence. He asked Trump in 2018 to shorten it. The president has spoken about the release of the former governor, saying he was convicted of "being stupid," but no action has been taken.

Illinois Republicans in Congress have asked Trump to reject an application for clemency.

Jesse Jackson Jr. is a former member of Congress who was convicted of using campaign money for personal purposes.

Associated Press contributed to this report.