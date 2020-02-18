Porsha Williams' new photo of baby Pilar Jhena gives Shamea Morton Britney Spears vibes!

Porsha Williams shared a new photo with her baby PJ. Shamea Morton quickly responded to the comments and told Porsha that her baby is giving Britney Spears vibrations. Check out the photo below.

Shamea said: Qué What a beautiful cake! She is giving me #britspears "Oops, I did it again as a joker,quot;! Aunt misses her Puddin! "

One commentator writes: "Look amazingly at baby PJ, she is as beautiful as her dad,quot;, and another fan posted this: "How cute!" It looks like you and your dad. "

Someone else praised the inner and outer beauty of PJ and said this: ‘Destined to beauty. In and out. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘Hello beautiful baby. @ porsha4real she is so beautiful, "and someone else said:" Mrs. Porsha Greetings from the city of Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, you are so blessed to have a beautiful daughter. 🙌🏽🕊 ’

A commentator joked: ‘PJ always looking like,quot; Can I help? "You better stop interrupting her! "And a sponsor said:" Why is she more beautiful than her mother? The world can't stand this! "

A few days ago, Porsha shared more photos and videos with her baby PJ and fans were completely amazed.

PJ was holding his toy monkey and people went crazy with excitement to see how fun and beautiful PJ is.

& # 39; When all else fails, just make a video😂 … Yes, I changed it again hahaha, I'm excited to have my little love bug for the first time on Valentine's Day ❣️❤️ I hope everyone is enjoying the day too💋💋 @pilarjhena # 2MommysOutfit, & # 39; Porsha captioned his post.

Tiny Harris was one of the people who jumped in the comments to praise the girl's appearance.

We also recommend that you see more photos and videos that Porsha shared on PJ's first Valentine's Day just to see how cute this girl is.



