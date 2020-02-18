Porsha Williams is proud of her sister, Lauren Williams for becoming a guest panelist at an important event

Porsha Williams couldn't be more excited for her sister, Lauren Williams. She is a guest panelist at the She is WELL & WORTHY event that will take place during this weekend. See more details below:

"I am excited that my sister @lodwill is a guest panelist at the event. She is GOOD AND MORTAL: A day of well-being and self-care organized by @NakeiaHomer + @nordstrom Perimeter, on February 22," Porsha began publishing. ⠀

She continued and said: irán They will discuss how self-care contributes to personal and professional success, and how women should not feel guilty for doing what is best for them. Moms, she will talk about how we can be amazing moms without getting lost in the process. Who is coming? Get your tickets at https://sheiswellandworthy.eventbrite.com/ (link in the biography of @ nakeiahomer) ".

One commenter posted: ‘Awww ❤️❤️❤️ It will be great! Love h ", and someone else said:" I was so confused because I thought it was you! "Pretty sisters!"

A follower posted this: w Whew Chile, she looks a lot like you in this photo. I had to take double. "

Someone else said: Felic Congratulations !! Always so beautiful, beautiful spirit, "and another follower posted this:" The two are very similar in this picture of Lauren. "

Another follower said: "Beautiful rhythm, everyone is twinning. I thought you were Porsha," and more fans continued to say that Porsha and Lauren look like twins.

In other news, Porsha attended the party at the house of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and made sure to share a photo on her social media account.

Fans were very happy to see Porsha go out with the couple, and they also made sure to praise her appearance from that day.

Apart from this, Porsha is trying to make his relationship with Dennis McKinley work these days, and is struggling to regain his confidence in him after the hectic year they had.



