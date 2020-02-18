Porsha Williams hits all the right angles in the photo where she is resting in a bed: it is not surprising that Dennis McKinley and fans continue to buy what PJ's mother sells

Porsha Williams, 38, is working all her best angles and assets in a new promotional ad she recently launched for her silky soft leaves.

It is a well known fact for humanity that a bed is needed to advertise the sheets. This is the reason why no one will be surprised by the fact that Porsha chose to attract attention by relaxing informally in a luxurious bed with a black tank top and matching legging.

One's mother has her curls in a messy bun, and reveals a lot of cleavage, enough to drive Dennis McKinley crazy.

The cunning businesswoman said this about her brand: “My @PamperedbyPorsha sheets fly 🔥 fast, thanks to all of you! Thank you for the love 😘 ❗️Look at these fantastic colors❗.️ They are super soft, comfortable and affordable! And now we have FREE SHIPPING! 🚨 Grab yours today before they run out! 🚨 ”

She gave more details about the product and said: “Pampered By Porsha sheets are made of a super soft and double brushed microfiber, so it is not measured as a traditional cotton set would be. But Pampered By Porsha's comfort and soft feel are more like 1800 threads. "

Meanwhile, a source spoke with Hollywood life and explained that Porsha and Dennis are slowly working on their relationship and trust issues, but they are not anxious to walk down the hall after the cheating drama.

The informant shared: "They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time."

The person close to Real Atlanta Housewives Star went on to say: "They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road. Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem to be fine. They just they don't want people to intrude too much. It has taken a lot of communication, but she’s working to trust him again. She’s been shown a lot in the program, but they’ve been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want him to be happy. "

Porsha knows how to move forward.



