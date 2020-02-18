Police look for suspects after fireworks were thrown into the front garden of their home in Brooklawn – Up News Info Philly

BROOKLAWN, N.J. (Up News Info) – The Brooklawn, New Jersey authorities are looking for the people responsible for throwing fireworks on the lawn of a house and causing a small fire. The incident occurred on February 15.

Fireworks set fire to a bush.

Investigators say two vehicles involved in the incident were captured in surveillance images.

If you have any information about the incident or know the owners of the vehicles, call the police at (856) 456-0750.