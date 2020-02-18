Police investigate the theft of 2 Lamborghini from the Wayland dealership

Police are investigating after two Lamborghinis were robbed of a Wayland dealership early Tuesday and then found themselves crashed in Malden.

Wayland police lieutenant Sean Gibbons said agents responded to Herb Chambers' Lamborghini dealership in Boston Post Road around 3:05 a.m. after the alarm company reported a robbery at the scene. Responding officers observed three vehicles, including two Lamborghinis, operated suspiciously. The vehicles drove away when approached, according to officials.

Gibbons said Wayland police were able to stop traffic in the third vehicle and that two people were arrested.

The investigation revealed that a rock was used to crash against the dealership, Gibbons said.

#BREAK NEWS: Police tell us that two Lamborghinis were stolen from the dealership in #Wayland this morning. Two people are detained, but stolen vehicles are not yet known. #wbzthismorning #wbz @wbz pic.twitter.com/jQz3T3X1XW – Chris McKinnon (@chrisWBZ) February 18, 2020

Malden police captain John Amirault said the department received information about the theft and search of the two vehicles in Wayland. A Malden police detective reported seeing the vehicles and was following them while waiting for a cruise to make a stop, when the Lamborghinis suddenly left.

A short time later, around 8:45 a.m., an accident involving the Lamborghinis and a third vehicle on Charles and Pearl Street was reported. Both operators of luxury vehicles fled the scene. Malden police said one of the drivers was arrested, but the other remains free.

One of the crashed Lamborghinis has a Herb Chambers placeholder plate, and the other a regular Massachusetts license plate. @ boston25 pic.twitter.com/wP7T5yX1cM – Michael Henrich (@MichaelHenrich) February 18, 2020

The robbery investigation is ongoing.