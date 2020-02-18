Photos: Malaika Arora seen outside her yoga class

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular divas of B-town. Known for her hot body and daring dress choices, Malaika knows how to make heads turn every time she leaves. Whether on the red carpet, at a work event, at the airport or going out for exercise, Mala is always dressed to impress. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and never misses a day in her yoga class.

Our photographers stopped the beautiful actress outside her yoga class in the city today. Mala looked lovely dressed in a black top over a pair of blue training shorts. He completed his look wearing brown sailors to combat the heat of the city.

Check out photos of the dazzling diva here …