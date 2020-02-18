Photos: Malaika Arora seen outside her yoga class

%MINIFYHTMLcb4e3c4ad9e5cdb6ba9f08662e55dd2a11% %MINIFYHTMLcb4e3c4ad9e5cdb6ba9f08662e55dd2a12%
Malaika Arora is one of the most popular divas of B-town. Known for her hot body and daring dress choices, Malaika knows how to make heads turn every time she leaves. Whether on the red carpet, at a work event, at the airport or going out for exercise, Mala is always dressed to impress. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and never misses a day in her yoga class.
Our photographers stopped the beautiful actress outside her yoga class in the city today. Mala looked lovely dressed in a black top over a pair of blue training shorts. He completed his look wearing brown sailors to combat the heat of the city.
Check out photos of the dazzling diva here …
Malaika Arora
