Philippines & # 39; poorly prepared & # 39; while dealing with the threat of coronavirus | News

Manila, Philippines – The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has killed more than 1,800 people and infected more than 72,000 since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

In the Philippines, where the first death outside of China was reported, the government has faced intense criticism for its handling of the outbreak and its decision to allow direct flights from China despite the closure in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic .

A nervous audience erupted in anger after it was revealed that the 44-year-old Wuhan resident, who died later, and a partner, visited three cities in the Philippines before both were positive for the virus in the capital, Manila.

At a Senate hearing after the first confirmed death related to the virus, lawmakers questioned the Secretary of Health, Francisco Duque III, about the government's system of identification and tracking of people who may have been in contact with the infected couple , a process known as contact tracking.

"I think it's not just a communication flaw. I think it's also a leadership flaw by the health department," said opposition senator Francis Pangilinan.

Until Monday, February 17, there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, including one death and one patient, who had returned to China before their infection was confirmed. At least 171 patients remain hospitalized and are under investigation, while another 350 were discharged.

At San Lazaro Hospital, where Wuhan's infected partner was admitted, medical staff told Al Jazeera that the lack of transparency by the health authorities, the lack of personnel and the shortage of protective medical equipment expose the serious state of the country's public health system that is "sick,quot; -prepared "to handle the outbreak.

"When the health department said we are prepared for this (COVID19), I don't know if they are saying that because they want to avoid public panic or if they want to lie," said a staff nurse, who asked not to be identified, told Al Jazeera

Panic in the hospital

Another nurse reminded Al Jazeera how the medical staff of San lanzarro became anxious after the Chinese man's condition worsened and he had to be intubated, a medical procedure used when a patient can no longer breathe on his own without help.

Then there was panic and chaos in the Manila-based public hospital when the patient died of the infection.

The health workers, who had been treating the two infected Wuhan patients, had to be quarantined, forcing other medical staff to work overtime.

San Lázaro Hospital in Manila specializes in the treatment of infectious diseases in the Philippines (Mark R Cristino / EPA)

Some of the health workers simply cried due to exhaustion and anxiety about the spread of the virus, they told Al Jazeera.

Another nurse from the same hospital said there are standard protocols for the management of new and emerging diseases. But the rapid recovery of health workers, who are looking for better paid jobs in other hospitals or outside the country, makes it difficult to implement the policy.

"Health authorities must also take into account the emotional and psychological preparation of health workers," said the staff nurse.

& # 39; Surgical masks as thin as tissue paper & # 39;

At another public hospital in Manila, two nurses in the general admission room are assigned to care for about 100 patients during their shift. The hospital is also preparing one of its rooms to be a quarantine area.

His supervisor showed Al Jazeera a mask that they use as virus protection equipment.

"It's as thin as tissue paper. I can probably only mask bad breath," he scoffed. "But we have no choice, this is all we have. We wear two masks at the same time."

Despite criticism, the Philippine government has assured the public that it is prepared to face the outbreak of coronavirus (Aaron Favila / AP)

"The DOH is prepared. But what we are seeing is that the virus is infecting people faster. Despite the challenges, the overloaded workforce of health workers and limited resources, we have contained infections and avoided any case of local transmission, "said Alethea De Guzmán of the Epidemiology Office of the Department of Health.

According to estimates, the doctor-patient ratio in the Philippines is one doctor for every 33,000 patients, and a hospital bed is available for every 1,121 Filipino patients.

"We understand the anxiety that our health workers feel. But we also have to consider that there is a shortage of personal protective equipment worldwide due to the global epidemic outbreak," said de Guzmán, adding that the government is trying to secure more supplies and protective equipment despite the global shortage.

Earlier this month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced that 2.25 billion Philippine pesos ($ 44.5 million) would be allocated to buy protective equipment, which will include glasses, N95 masks, gloves, headgear for workers at Frontline health.

A health worker in a public hospital in Manila shows the mask they wear. "It's as thin as tissue paper … enough to mask bad breath." Public health workers say the COVID-19 virus weighs heavily on the battered public health system. My report on @AJEnglish going up. pic.twitter.com/j2YQInueXM – Ana P. Santos (@iamAnaSantos) February 16, 2020

Budget cut for healthcare

But the additional budget allocation came immediately after the 2020 budget of the health department was reduced by 10 billion Philippine pesos ($ 197 million).

Several lawmakers criticized the measure saying that the country is already struggling to cope with the recent successive outbreaks of dengue and measles and the resurgence of polio.

In a statement, the opposition legislator, Senator Risa Hontiveros, described the budget cut as "illogical, counterproductive and even criminal."

Jocelyn Santos-Andamo, general secretary of Filipino Nurses United (UNF), a national nurse's union, said in general that the government does not treat health as a priority.

"The already low health budget was further reduced, resulting in less medical supplies, poorly maintained medical equipment and lack of staff. Even before COVID-19, public health systems were already deteriorating," he said.

UNF and the Alliance of Health Workers, a union of private and government health workers, have been holding protests to demand adequate protective equipment for nurses and an increase in their monthly minimum wage currently set at 16,000 pesos Filipinos ($ 320).

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Philippines has improved its medical care capacity over the years.

"We can see that by how they have successfully contained three individual cases of COVID-19 and prevented it from infecting others," said Dr. Rabi Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative for the Philippines.

"Looking at the global trend, we need to prepare for a possible large-scale community outbreak,quot; where the virus is transmitted from person to person, "Abeyasinghe added.

But the infectious disease hospital nurse shrugged and sighed at the news.

"I don't know anymore. At times like this, all you can do is pray, and I'm not even a religious person."