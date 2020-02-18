Home Local News Philadelphia Eagles launches linebacker Nigel Bradham – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – The Philadelphia Eagles would have released a veteran linebacker. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Birds have cut linebacker Nigel Bradham on Tuesday afternoon.

The eight-year veteran played in 58 games for the Birds in the last four seasons.

During his time with the Eagles, Bradham recorded two interceptions, three forced loose balls, five catches and two defensive touchdowns.

Releasing Bradham will save the Eagles $ 8 million below their salary limit, according to Schefter.

Schefter also reports that there will be more cuts in the next month.

