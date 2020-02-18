Philadelphia Eagles launches linebacker Nigel Bradham – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – The Philadelphia Eagles would have released a veteran linebacker. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Birds have cut linebacker Nigel Bradham on Tuesday afternoon.

The eight-year veteran played in 58 games for the Birds in the last four seasons.

During his time with the Eagles, Bradham recorded two interceptions, three forced loose balls, five catches and two defensive touchdowns.

The Eagles are releasing veteran LB Nigel Bradham, who has just been informed of the Philadelphia decision, by source. Another notable cut, with more ahead in the next month. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

Releasing Bradham will save the Eagles $ 8 million below their salary limit, according to Schefter.

Schefter also reports that there will be more cuts in the next month.