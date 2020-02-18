Phil Neville: England's head coach responds to Fabio Capello on the debate over goal size | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5fe95ba164ad75475aee445dfaed09d411% %MINIFYHTML5fe95ba164ad75475aee445dfaed09d412%

Neville says that Fabio Capello's belief that the goals in the women's game are too big is not "harmful," and explains why he believes the goal standard has improved





England head coach Phil Neville disagrees with Fabio Capello's belief that there should be smaller goals in the women's game

England head coach Phil Neville says there are more urgent issues to focus on than the debate over smaller goals in the women's game.

Former England manager Fabio Capello argued that players should use smaller goals and narrower pitches during a panel discussion at the Laureus Sports Awards on Sunday.

"I think the goal for women is too big," Capello said.

"In addition, the pitch is too wide. Because, when you play basketball, it is not as tall as men's (the height of the ring is 3,048m in both, but the three-point line is closer in the game female).

"When you play volleyball, they are not as tall as men's nets (since men's nets are 2.43 m high and women are 2.24 m tall). Every time you shoot at the goal, to the archer is really difficult. "

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to his second consecutive World Cup victory before resigning last summer, said he "respectfully disagrees,quot; with former AC Milan coach Real Madrid and Juventus.

"You have to understand that the men's game has been around for a hundred years," said Ellis.

"Now we are seeing, for example, in Japan, that the highest athletes enter football."

Fabio Capello made comments on the smallest goals for footballers before the Laureus Awards

Speaking to Sky sports news After naming his team for the SheBelieves Cup, Neville said Capello's comments were not "harmful," but they disagreed with the 73-year-old man.

Neville said: "Do I agree with that? No, because I think you really need to look and educate yourself about the goal standard, which I think in the last 12-18 months with the introduction of goalkeeping specialists at all professional levels You have seen massive growth.

"Imagine how it will be in two or three years, it will be even better."

Neville says the women's game continues to make "great strides,quot; and described why he believes the goal standard has reached a new level.

"If you talk about goal size, Emma Hayes (director of Chelsea Women) said just before the World Cup (about) making smaller goals to help the goalkeeper," said Neville.

"My opinion on this is that I have seen goalkeepers in the women's game for the past 18 months."

Karen Bardsley kept three clean sheets for England in the Women's World Cup last summer

"You look back at the World Cup (and) I thought some of the best players in the World Cup were the goalkeepers. You see some of the saves they make."

"Karen Bardsley (England goalkeeper) made one against Japan (in France last summer) which was incredible. Regardless of the size of the goal that was a world class save.

"I think there are other areas of the female game that we should focus on instead of changing the size of the goals and the size of the field."