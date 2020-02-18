Pete Davidson signs & # 39; promise & # 39; of not committing suicide while in rehab

Wenn

The comedian & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He promises not to commit suicide and spends his time working on his jokes during his most recent stay at a rehabilitation center.

Pete Davidson He talked about his recent stay in rehab during his last comedy show.

26 years old "Saturday night live"Star confirmed that he registered at a rehabilitation center while performing at Caroline & # 39; s on Broadway, New York, on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

While there are no direct appointments available for the program since telephones were not allowed, Pete told the crowd that he joked during his stay at a rehabilitation center in Arizona, the gossip column of the New York Post Page Six reported.

He said his name was Howard in the center and that he would hang out in the "cigarette butt hut," where patients smoked cigarettes.

Pete, who was previously engaged to the singer Ariana GrandeHe also detailed his suicidal thoughts, and said he signed "a promise" not to commit suicide before the New York Knicks won a championship, so he has "at least five more years."

The comedian and actor hinted at a rehabilitation stay during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in December 2019. When asked what he was doing during the holidays, Davidson said he was "taking a small vacation," before hinting at staying in an installation.

"You know, the type of vacation where, like, insurance pays some of that, and they take your phone and shoelaces off," he said. "And you have roommates but it still costs about a hundred thousand dollars."

The star previously entered rehabilitation in 2016 for mental health problems that he thought were caused by the excessive use of marijuana, which he now uses as an analgesic to treat the symptoms of Crohn's disease, the chronic inflammatory bowel disease that he was diagnosed with. at the age of. of 17.

He also struggles with borderline personality disorder, and is often credited with helping to eliminate stigma from mental health challenges and making it easier for people to seek help.