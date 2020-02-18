Pete Davidson seems to confirm Retin rehabilitation during the presentation

According to Pete DavidsonHe worked on some of his jokes while he was in rehab.

26 years old Saturday night live Star made a stand-up set at Carolines on Broadway on Sunday, for Page Six, where he reportedly told the crowd that he had worked on some of his material while he was at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona . According to the Page Six report, Davidson also shared that he used the pseudonym "Howard,quot; in the center and joked about hanging out in the "shack," where patients smoked cigarettes.

According to the report, the comedian also joked about signing a "promise,quot; that he would not commit suicide until the New York Knicks won the championship and reportedly said he was "at least five years older."