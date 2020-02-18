Pete Davidson seems to confirm Retin rehabilitation during the presentation

George Pimentel / Getty Images
According to Pete DavidsonHe worked on some of his jokes while he was in rehab.
26 years old Saturday night live Star made a stand-up set at Carolines on Broadway on Sunday, for Page Six, where he reportedly told the crowd that he had worked on some of his material while he was at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona . According to the Page Six report, Davidson also shared that he used the pseudonym "Howard,quot; in the center and joked about hanging out in the "shack," where patients smoked cigarettes.
According to the report, the comedian also joked about signing a "promise,quot; that he would not commit suicide until the New York Knicks won the championship and reportedly said he was "at least five years older."
During a "Weekend Update,quot; segment in December, the star joked that he was going on vacation.
"The type of vacation in which the insurance pays part of the insurance and they take your phone and shoelaces off and you have roommates, but it still costs about $ 100,000," he joked at the time.
In January, a source told E! News that Davidson, who had been watching Kaia Gerber, he was "taking a break (from the relationship) to work on his mental health." The source, who said the star was seeking treatment, added: "It became very clear that I had to go and do this and could not wait any longer."
Another source previously shared with E! The news that Davidson was on "a show,quot; and had caused him and Gerber to lose contact. The source added that Gerber does not know if he wants to "continue in his relationship,quot; because "he was not comfortable with what he saw and does not know if he can handle it."
"What she saw happened with Pete was very worrying and scary for her … She worries about Pete and wants her to improve," the source explained. "But his future is very much in the air."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).