Pessimistic outlook in Russia delays investment and economy

MOSCOW – Last year, Russia set a goal to accelerate its economic expansion, to grow faster than the world in general, as a way of securing the country's position as a dominant global power.
So far, the plan has had an abrupt start.
President Vladimir V. Putin's proposal, which surprised some economists as a setback to the command economy of the Soviet period, required a state expenditure of $ 400 billion over six years in specific areas. Among the items were 900 pianos for music schools and 40 covered ice rinks, along with money for roads and airports.
But this month, the government reported that Russia's gross domestic product grew only 1.3 percent in 2019, down from 2.5 percent the previous year. The bureaucratic delays in spending money were blamed.
Six years since Western sanctions restricted access to Western banks and the price of oil, a major Russian export, fell to historic lows, the growth rate shows that the economy continues to crawl, hampered by a critically low private investment and a wobbly state bureaucracy that dominates Russia. Larger Industries
Still, according to many other measures, the economy seems robust. The government boasts of the bulky foreign exchange reserves, the success in tame inflation (now at an annual rate of 2.4 percent) and a budget surplus of 500 billion rubles, or $ 8 billion, last year.
Many economists now paradoxically point out budget surpluses and huge Currency and gold reserves, which totaled $ 562 billion at the end of last month, are a problem. The government's reluctance to spend money on stimuli has sent a signal to private industry.
"Nobody wants to invest," said Vladislav Inozemtsev, founder and director of the Center for Post-Industrial Studies, a group of experts from Moscow. "Nobody believes that the economic situation will be better tomorrow than it is today." Mr. Inozemtsev calls this period the "lost decade,quot; in Russia.
Despite last year's promise of stimulus spending, a commitment that was reaffirmed this year when Putin described plans for new expenses on free school meals, the government has continued to save savings.
Politics seems to reflect a deeply rooted Russian belief: no matter how bad things are today, they can always get worse. Tax payments have accumulated as insurance against future shocks, such as more severe penalties or even lower oil prices.
The government and state companies (the state owns a majority in six of the 10 largest companies in the Russian stock market) are not spending in the hope that the economy and the tax base will grow on their own.
Economists also point out that low private sector investment is the cause of slow growth, fearing that the future of the national economy or world commodity prices are worse than the present.
China's coronavirus outbreak also looms over Russia's economy, despite the fact that the country is largely isolated from the problems of the manufacturing supply chain because its manufacturing sector is tiny. Russia has reported two cases of infection within the country.
Instead, the threat to Russia comes when oil prices fall. In recent weeks, the exchange rate of the national currency, the ruble, has declined as China reports more viral infections.
The wobbly economy is out of step with the image of Russia politically in the country and abroad, as a global power with good health. Geographically, the country grew with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. But even when it interfered in the elections and intervened militarily in Syria and Ukraine, the Russian federal budget has remained essentially level in real terms or adjusted for inflation since 2014.
Instead, oil profits have put on weight the national piggy bank, a reserve called the National Welfare Fund. The giant account this winter reached its goal of accumulating an amount equivalent to 7 percent of gross domestic product, or about $ 125 billion.
To reinforce these reserves, the government routinely incorporated tax revenues based on artificially low assumptions of the global oil price into the budget, with surpluses saved rather than spent. The budget is now balanced at oil prices below $ 50 per barrel, while the price of Brent crude, an international benchmark, is around $ 60.
"They were, and still afraid, of any disturbance on the external side, be it trade wars, falling oil prices or sanctions," said Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Global Markets.
With this rule, even the short periods of rising oil prices in recent years did little to boost growth. Each additional dollar per barrel in the price of oil adds about $ 2 billion to Russian tax revenues, but only becomes an additional padding on the Kremlin's mattress against a possible future recession.
"Russia is moving from a dynamic place of high growth and high inflation to something that looks more like Eastern Europe," said Vladimir Osakovskiy, chief economist for Russia at the Bank of America.
Private investors are reluctant to invest money in the Russian economy, but are more willing to send the money elsewhere. Most of the years since the Soviet collapse, more money, usually tens of billions of dollars a year, has left Russia than it entered as an investment. The Russians, like their government, protect themselves against future recessions by putting cash in bank accounts denominated in dollars, in foreign real estate or foreign investments.
Last year, the Russians took $ 26 billion from the country. "The private sector has a strong demand for foreign assets," said Sofya Donets, chief economist for Russia at Renaissance Capital, and a former central bank economist.
There is a positive side to this economy: for decades, rampant inflation was a scourge of the Russian post-Soviet economy, but low growth and declining real wages, or adjusted for inflation, have controlled price increases. The result is that Russia has moved to "modest risks, low inflation but also lower growth," said Mr. Osakovskiy. In the boom years of the first two terms of Mr. Putin's long rule, from 2000 to 2008, the economy expanded at an average rate of 7 percent per year.
The lack of private sector investment also has a short-term benefit for investors. Instead of recycling the profits in their businesses, Russia's gigantic metals and oil companies paid debts and, more recently, paid large dividends, raising stock prices. The Russian stock market became the second best market in the world last year, increasing 40 percent in dollar terms.
Investors were also encouraged by the prospect of higher corporate profits as loan costs are reduced due to lower inflation; The central bank reduced interest rates five times last year. the The reference rate is now 6 percent.
The authorities have pointed out that the new rules to prevent graft in the bureaucracy have lowered disbursements under the stimulus plan announced last year, and say the money will arrive this year. January in fact saw an increase in spending.
The Russian economy of $ 1.7 trillion now It ranks 11th in the world as measured by its gross domestic product, the broadest indicator of economic activity for a country, between Canada and South Korea.
Ms. Donets said that the policy of eliminating reserves amid geopolitical tensions and sanctions had cost growth, but left the government in a good position to change course.
"The sustainability of government finances was the focus, and will be in the foreseeable future," he said. "For six years, fiscal and monetary policy was very strict."
But the Kremlin has spent generously before, he said. Donets noted public sector spending on stadiums, roads and railways before the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament.
Since Russia embarked on a more assertive foreign policy in 2014, the economy has grown by an average of approximately 0.7 percent per year, including two years of recession. Given a well-educated population and abundant resources, it could grow faster, say most economists.
"One thing can be said for sure," said Mrs. Donets. "This is not the potential growth of the Russian economy."