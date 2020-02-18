Pessimistic outlook in Russia delays investment and economy

MOSCOW – Last year, Russia set a goal to accelerate its economic expansion, to grow faster than the world in general, as a way of securing the country's position as a dominant global power.

So far, the plan has had an abrupt start.

President Vladimir V. Putin's proposal, which surprised some economists as a setback to the command economy of the Soviet period, required a state expenditure of $ 400 billion over six years in specific areas. Among the items were 900 pianos for music schools and 40 covered ice rinks, along with money for roads and airports.

But this month, the government reported that Russia's gross domestic product grew only 1.3 percent in 2019, down from 2.5 percent the previous year. The bureaucratic delays in spending money were blamed.