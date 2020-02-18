Panic in Kashmir as cases filed against social media users | India News

%MINIFYHTML83cae6be342e68926ab030dda185036811% %MINIFYHTML83cae6be342e68926ab030dda185036812%

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – The authorities in Kashmir administered by India have presented police cases against users of social networks under the "anti-terrorism,quot; laws for challenging the prohibition of social networks using proxy servers.

The measure has caused panic among the people of Kashmir, which has been under a security and communication blockade since August 5, when the Muslim majority region was stripped of its limited autonomy.

Several first information reports (FIR or police complaints) have filed against unidentified users under the Law on the Prevention of Illicit Activities (UAPA) A person reserved under the UAPA can be imprisoned for months without bail.

Police said the action was against those who misused social networking sites to propagate "secessionist ideology and promote illegal activities."

"Taking serious note of the misuse of social networks, there have been continuous reports of misuse of social networking sites by criminals to propagate secessionist ideology and promote illegal activities," reads a statement issued by the Police of the region, which enters directly into the Ministry of Internal Affairs of India.

The authorities restored 2G low-speed Internet on January 25, six months after the Internet was cut from the region, but the ban on social media continued. Cashmeres have been using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access blacklisted sites, particularly social networks.

Many users began posting updates on Twitter and Facebook, but massive FIRs have now created panic among many of them.

"I didn't use social media to post any political updates, but I am really in panic and now I have removed the VPN and deactivated my social media accounts. This means they can now arrest anyone now," said Sehba, a 25-year-old university student. . Mir.

Some users also claimed that security forces check their phones at checkpoints to remove proxy servers from their phones.

"I was arrested outside a tertiary care hospital in Srinagar two days ago. The soldiers checked my phone and removed the VPN," a twenty-year-old administration student who did not want to be identified told Al Jazeera.

An official from a private telecommunications company told Al Jazeera that authorities asked operators to install firewalls and block blacklisted sites and VPNs.

"It has become difficult to control it completely," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Kashmir, which is the longest pending dispute between India and Pakistan, has been on the verge for the past six months after India revoked Article 370 that granted the region special status.

Under government repression, strict communication and military restrictions were tax in the region to avoid protests. While the restrictions have been gradually eased, there is still a general ban on the use of social networking sites.

A senior police officer told Al Jazeera that they are "examining several accounts and screenshots, after which the action will begin."

"Anyone who uses social networks and publishes any antinational material can be questioned," the official said, adding that "the action aims to find the characters spreading the rumors and take action against them through the appropriate legal procedure." .

& # 39; Fear and panic & # 39;

FIRs have been registered under UAPA and Section 66-A (b) of the Indian Information Technology (IT) Act, cheating people with electronic communication, but experts have declared it illegal by saying that the section was annulled by the superior court of India in March 2015, as it violated freedom of expression.

Geeta Seesu, co-founder of FreeSpeech Collective, based in Mumbai, a defense group that works to promote freedom of expression in India, called the FIR a "general generalization to intimidate and criminalize everyone."

"Applying UAPA is an attempt to make people, none of whom identify and identify, fear and panic," said Seesu.

Internet Freedom Foundation, an organization based in India that advocates for digital rights and net neutrality, has also criticized the presentation of FIRs.

Srinivas Kodali, an independent researcher based in Hyderabad who studies data and the Internet in India, called the movement "unconstitutional."

"This is a clear violation of people's digital rights. Today it is being implemented in Kashmir and tomorrow it can become a general practice in India," he told Al Jazeera.