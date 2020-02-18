Pakistan: one killed in attack against polio vaccination team | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTMLe36a53bcfff02f7a2e727ce18efadf9c11% %MINIFYHTMLe36a53bcfff02f7a2e727ce18efadf9c12%

Islamabad, Pakistan – At least one police officer was killed and two others were injured after an improvised explosive device hit a police vehicle on their way to provide security for a polio vaccination team in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

The attack took place in the Kulachi area of ​​the city of Dera Ismail Khan, about 255 kilometers (158 miles) south of the provincial capital Peshawar, on Tuesday morning, police officer Iqbal Baloch said.

"A polio campaign is ongoing here. This vehicle was going from Kolachi to Maddi when … about four kilometers (2.4 miles) from Maddi, there was an explosion of FDI that killed Agent Riaz," Baloch told Al Jazeera.

Baloch said initial investigations indicated that the bomb had been detonated using a manual fuse.

"This is a new trend we are seeing because blockers do not work in manual IEDs. Remote (controlled) IEDs can be blocked using blockers."

He said a policeman had died and two others were injured in the attack. A local hospital official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media, confirmed the number of victims.

The attack is the latest violence in pointing out polio vaccination efforts in Pakistan, one of the only three countries in the world where the debilitating neurodegenerative disease remains endemic.

The attack brings the number of victims of violence directed at polio vaccination teams and their security convoys with at least 101 deaths since 2012, according to an Al Jazeera count.

Many of those killed have been police officers on duty watching polio vaccinators, who go door to door through Pakistan to vaccinate more than 35 million children.

The vaccination effort involves more than 265,000 polio vaccinators, with an additional 100,000 security personnel assigned to protect them while performing their tasks.

Last year, Pakistan experienced an increase in polio cases, with at least 144 cases reported across the country, many of them in a group that includes the Dera Ismail Khan district and the adjoining city of Bannu.

The year marked a sharp increase in polio cases, with only 12 cases reported in 2018 and eight in 2017, according to government data.

This year, 17 cases have been reported across the country, according to the data, most of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Dera Ismail Khan is located.

Polio eradication officials told Al Jazeera that the campaign was continuing in the Dera Ismail Khan district, despite Tuesday's attack.