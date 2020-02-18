Pakistan confirms the escape of the former Taliban spokesman from Pakistan | News

%MINIFYHTMLa39a6738196f3c8d0531bea9cc80bbfc11% %MINIFYHTMLa39a6738196f3c8d0531bea9cc80bbfc12%

Islamabad, Pakistan – The prominent Taliban leader of Pakistan Ehsanullah Ehsan, who acted as spokesman for the group and claimed responsibility for some of his most deadly attacks, escaped military custody, Pakistan's Interior Minister confirmed, more than a week after the commander claimed for the first time that he had escaped.

Comments from Interior Minister Ijaz Shah to reporters on Monday were the first official acknowledgment of the escape of former Tahreek-e-Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, and the spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar (JuA) Ehsan.

Arrested since February 2017, when he surrendered to the security forces, Ehsan had been arrested by the military and made a televised confession in April 2017.

In an audio message posted on February 6, Ehsan said he turned himself in to the authorities under an agreement, but escaped after "the traitorous institutions of Pakistan imprisoned me, along with my children."

Ehsan confirmed the authenticity of the audio message in a telephone interview with Al Jazeera. He said he had escaped in mid-January and would publish more details "at a later time."

Speaking on Monday, Interior Minister Shah did not comment directly on how the escape occurred, but when asked if Ehsan had escaped, he said: "This is correct, it is correct."

Pakistan's army, in whose custody Ehsan had remained since his arrest three years ago, made no comment.

Unknown location

The Taliban in Pakistan have been fighting the government since 2007, carrying out dozens of suicide bombings and other attacks on civilian and security objectives. Ehsan separated from the organization in August 2014, joining the separatist faction JuA, directed by ex Taliban from Pakistan Commander Umar Khalid Khorasani.

JuA also carried out a series of high-profile attacks, including attacks by large numbers of victims against a border crossing between Pakistan and India, Christian churches and an Easter celebration in Lahore and in mosques, police officers and judicial buildings.

In April 2017, Pakistan's army announced that Ehsan had surrendered to the security forces, but offered few details about the circumstances of his capture or the conditions of his surrender.

On Friday, Ehsan shared an image of a document that, according to him, was part of his delivery agreement. The document says that he was guaranteed immunity against prosecution, would be kept in a "safe place,quot; and would provide him with a monthly stipend.

Pakistan's army did not respond to a request for comment on the alleged agreement. The army has claimed that it would prosecute Ehsan in the past, but no cases or legal proceedings were initiated during the period of his imprisonment.

In his audio message published in early February, Ehsan said he fled captivity along with his family because the army violated the agreement.

"We endured the difficulties of imprisonment for three years with great patience, but we were finally forced to plan our escape from there," he said.

When asked by phone how the agreement was violated, Ehsan said he would release more details "later."

He did not provide details on how he escaped from the prison or his current whereabouts.

Ehsan's surrender came at a time corresponding to a fall in violence in Pakistan, after the military undertook widespread security operations across the country, particularly in the northwestern districts where the Taliban of Pakistan and its allies were located. , to uproot the group.

Today, the military says that most of the Taliban from Pakistan the fighters have been displaced to eastern Afghanistan. Violence has been drastically reduced, but sporadic attacks against civilians and security forces continue periodically.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. Tweet @AsadHashim.