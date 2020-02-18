Ozzy Osbourne cancels the North American tour while seeking treatment for Parkinson's disease

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the American leg of his No more tours 2 concert tour after his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. A representative of the legendary rocker says that the break will allow Osbourne "to continue recovering from several health problems he has faced over the past year."

"I am very grateful that everyone has been patient because I have had an s-t year," Osbourne said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to arrive in Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six (a) eight weeks."

.@Ozzy Osbourne will seek additional medical treatment in Switzerland https://t.co/PDmzfZacyS – WAAF (@waaf) February 18, 2020

Osbourne added that he didn't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute because it wasn't fair to fans. He says he would prefer that his fans receive a refund now. And, in the future, when he is healthy and can tour North America again, everyone who bought a ticket for the canceled shows will have priority to buy tickets for the new shows.

the Crazy Train The singer planned to perform a series of concerts throughout North America during the summer, starting with a show on May 27 in Atlanta before concluding the stage in Las Vegas on July 31.

The former Black Sabbath leader postponed all of his 2019 tour dates last April after his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, an episode of pneumonia and after suffering injuries from a fall. According to Variety, the 71-year-old man is currently promoting his new album Ordinary man, but soon he will take a break and travel to Switzerland to receive medical treatment.

When he announced the shows postponed in April 2019, Osbourne said he couldn't believe he had to reschedule more tour dates, and the words couldn't express how frustrated, angry and depressed he was about it.

Last month, Ozzy and his wife Sharon sat with Good morning america to discuss the singer's health problems, and admitted that his health problems have been "terribly challenging for all of us." He explained that he made his last show on New Year's Eve 2019 at The Forum, but then he had a bad fall and had to undergo neck surgery, which "screwed,quot; all his nerves.

During that interview, Ozzy revealed Parkinson's diagnosis and explained that doctors gave him the news in February 2019. Sharon said there were many different types of Parkinson's and that Ozzy was dealing with "PRKN2." She said it was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it definitely affects the nerves of her body.

Sharon Osbourne says that Ozzy Osbourne will have a good day, followed by another, a good day, and then "a really bad day."

Ad

Ozzy said he finally decided to make his diagnosis of Parkinson's public because he could no longer hide it and was running out of excuses. He added that he expects his fans to endure and be there for him because he needs them.



Post views:

0 0