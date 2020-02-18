Oysters have a place in the heart of the United States – Up News Info

Several years ago, in Seattle, over the course of one night, I ate 60 oysters.

%MINIFYHTML3e70f640c23c37dda31724100a8ea68211% %MINIFYHTML3e70f640c23c37dda31724100a8ea68212%

I was working on a story for a magazine about beers and oysters, which ones knew best with which ones (the porters and stouts went well), so I visited five of the city's breweries and ate a dozen mollusks in each.

I was sure that, statistically alone, I would get sick overnight, but that didn't happen. My hotel was Alexis from Seattle and, in the morning, when sunlight came through the windows of my room like lightning strikes in a cathedral, I woke up on my back and felt like Sigourney Weaver's character in the "Ghostbusters,quot; Originals, Zuul, floating. out of bed

My limbs had never felt so light.

I thought I had read somewhere that Asian apothecaries sell dried oyster meat powder for joint pain or arthritis, but that turned out to be a pharmaceutical myth. But if that's what 60 oysters will do for a body, bring them.

Oysters grow on oceanic coasts around the world. There is no need to buy them during the months when the name includes the letter "R,quot;. For us, those months are generally the coldest of the year and allow both the tastiest cultivation and the safest shipping conditions.

However, that was the line when air transport did not allow the rapid import of oysters from an opposite hemisphere. (Anyway, get them while they are, well, not hot, since with all the foods that now grow at warmer temperatures, that will change.)

It is surprising to observe the popularity of oysters in this country between the War of Independence and the height of western expansion. Writers of all kinds and from all over the nation tell stories of oyster shipping routes from the coldest sections of the country to its interior; of oyster rooms and salons that looked like clandestine bars; of all kinds of uses of oysters in the kitchen from

simple to elegant

In 1895, about 170 million pounds of oysters were consumed in the US. UU. That comes down to around 40 million pounds today, according to the US Department of Commerce. UU.

Pell & # 39; s Oyster House, hundreds of miles from the nearest ocean, operated in downtown Denver for more than 50 years, from the late 1800s to 1937. Therefore, bless the Transcontinental Railroad, rugged oak barrels, ice and oatmeal to keep the bivalves alive. days.

Oyster cooking was more popular in this country until the 20th century, when a strong taste for raw oysters developed in the half shell. There is nothing wrong with the latter, since it would be the first to witness, but re-cooking with oysters is a reminder of our common past when, in a way, one of our first regional kitchens, the one born from coastal aquaculture, It also became one of our first national kitchens.

Today's recipes are for two famous oyster preparations. The "Rockefeller,quot; in a name simply refers to the richness of the dish; The recipe originated in New Orleans, far from John D.'s home state in New York. Oysters Casino is a turn at Clams Casino, originally from Rhode Island, and has little to do, as far as I could find, with any game.

Use common kosher salt to stabilize oysters for the oven and even for service. Food grade rock salt (what you can find in some recipes like these) is hard to find, but a large box of kosher salt costs less than $ 3 at a restaurant supply store, a little more at a grocery store. groceries. The ingredients given are for a dozen oysters; Multiply as required by you and your guests. In Rockefeller's recipe, cooked fennel replaces the few traditional splashes of Pernod liquor.

The cooking instructions for both sets of oysters are identical, so they are not repeated. To cook the oysters, heat the oven to 450 degrees and place a high rack and under the roasting element so that the oysters are roasted at least 2 inches from the heat. Pour the box of kosher salt into an oven-proof pan or pan and place and incorporate the oyster halves into the salt. Evenly distribute a tablespoon of flavored butter in each. Turn on the grill element.

Grill long enough to heat the oysters, turning the pan if necessary, to distribute the heat evenly, approximately 56 minutes in total. Serve, if possible, on salt.

Rockefeller oysters

Ingredients

12 fresh oysters, peeled, with the upper shell discarded, loose meat and resting with its liquor in the lower shell

1 large scallion or 2 medium scallions, only white and light green parts, chopped

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

½ cup fennel, clean of leaves, large dice

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature, separated

Handful of baby spinach leaves

2 tablespoons unflavored bread or breadcrumbs

Tabasco sauce with several scripts

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 box of kosher salt

Addresses

In 2 tablespoons of butter, sauté the scallions, parsley and fennel until well cooked and soft, about 10 minutes. Add to a processor, along with the rest of the butter and all other ingredients, except oysters. Mix until smooth and completely incorporated, scraping several times to ensure that.

See cooking instructions above.

Oysters Casino

Ingredients

12 fresh oysters, peeled, with the upper shell discarded, loose meat and resting with its liquor in the lower shell

3 slices of thick cut bacon

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large scallion or 2 medium scallions, only white and light green parts, chopped

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, loose

¼ green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Addresses

Cook the bacon slices halfway (for example, 2 minutes at high power on microwave paper towel); reserve to drain, then cut into 12 diamond-shaped pieces; reservation. Mix the remaining ingredients in a processor until they are smooth and completely incorporated, scraping several times to ensure that.

See cooking instructions above.

Sign up for our new Food Newsletter, Filler, to receive Denver food and beverage news directly in your inbox.