Several years ago, in Seattle, over the course of one night, I ate 60 oysters.

I was working on a story for a magazine about beers and oysters, which ones knew best with which ones (the porters and stouts went well), so I visited five of the city's breweries and ate a dozen mollusks in each.

I was sure that, statistically alone, I would get sick overnight, but that didn't happen. My hotel was Alexis from Seattle and, in the morning, when sunlight came through the windows of my room like lightning strikes in a cathedral, I woke up on my back and felt like Sigourney Weaver's character in the "Ghostbusters,quot; Originals, Zuul, floating. out of bed

My limbs had never felt so light.

I thought I had read somewhere that Asian apothecaries sell dried oyster meat powder for joint pain or arthritis, but that turned out to be a pharmaceutical myth. But if that's what 60 oysters will do for a body, bring them.

Oysters grow on oceanic coasts around the world. There is no need to buy them during the months when the name includes the letter "R,quot;. For us, those months are generally the coldest of the year and allow both the tastiest cultivation and the safest shipping conditions.

However, that was the line when air transport did not allow the rapid import of oysters from an opposite hemisphere. (Anyway, get them while they are, well, not hot, since with all the foods that now grow at warmer temperatures, that will change.)

It is surprising to observe the popularity of oysters in this country between the War of Independence and the height of western expansion. Writers of all kinds and from all over the nation tell stories of oyster shipping routes from the coldest sections of the country to its interior; of oyster rooms and salons that looked like clandestine bars; of all kinds of uses of oysters in the kitchen from
simple to elegant

In 1895, about 170 million pounds of oysters were consumed in the US. UU. That comes down to around 40 million pounds today, according to the US Department of Commerce. UU.

Pell & # 39; s Oyster House, hundreds of miles from the nearest ocean, operated in downtown Denver for more than 50 years, from the late 1800s to 1937. Therefore, bless the Transcontinental Railroad, rugged oak barrels, ice and oatmeal to keep the bivalves alive. days.

Oyster cooking was more popular in this country until the 20th century, when a strong taste for raw oysters developed in the half shell. There is nothing wrong with the latter, since it would be the first to witness, but re-cooking with oysters is a reminder of our common past when, in a way, one of our first regional kitchens, the one born from coastal aquaculture, It also became one of our first national kitchens.

