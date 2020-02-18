On tour, Pompeo cuts to Africa to counter China

In light of this, "The US government officials simply do not seem to understand that speaking ill of the Chinese in Africa, regardless of their merit, simply does not help their cause," said Eric Olander, co-founder of an initiative to research, The China Africa Project.

In addition, Mr. Pompeo's suggestion that Chinese companies operating in Angola do not hire premises was not accurate, Olander said, noting that the locals obtained most of the work on Chinese projects.

%MINIFYHTML8886ead6060b506c810a4c0c3703071511% %MINIFYHTML8886ead6060b506c810a4c0c3703071512%

Beijing has been accused of offering cheap and uncompromising loans to African governments that need financing to boost their economies, with the sting of default when those nations cannot pay off those debts. Critics of China and Western officials, including Pompeo himself, have said that these loan programs represent a "debt trap,quot;, represent a risk to the sovereignty of African states and could bring debt limits to levels Unsustainable Chinese officials have fervently denied these claims and expressed their commitment to Africa as a mutual benefit.

In Angola, which is in the midst of a massive corruption scandal involving the former president's daughter, Pompeo criticized the "destructive,quot; nature of corruption and its impact on ordinary people. However, analysts say this message may sound empty among Africans aware that President Trump has just undergone a political trial and has been accused of directing US government business to his own hotels and resorts.

But it may be that Pompeo's trip convinces some African leaders that the Trump administration is now ready to focus on Africa. His visit, said Addisu Lashitew, a researcher at the Brookings Institution, a research organization in Washington, "testifies to a minimum interest in the continent,quot; and points to a step towards re-establishing the relationship with Africa in anticipation of President Trump's re-election. .

This is especially true in choosing to visit Ethiopia, a strategic ally of the United States that is undergoing radical changes under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. A fast-growing economy, Addis Ababa plays a critical security role in the Horn of Africa, is home to the African Union, is liberalizing its economy and privatizing key sectors such as telecommunications. The country has extensive relations with China, but has committed the United States to try to resolve a dispute with Egypt over a dam that Ethiopia has built on the Nile.