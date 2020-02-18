Oliver Roberts joins Salford Red Devils on loan from Huddersfield Giants for the entire season | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLfb54c4d9a85497d0d9dd33df26b3544511% %MINIFYHTMLfb54c4d9a85497d0d9dd33df26b3544512%





Oliver Roberts was a scholar with Salford before moving to Huddersfield

Salford Red Devils has signed Ireland's international Oliver Roberts with a one-season loan from Huddersfield Giants.

The 25-year-old, who represented Salford at the scholarship level, joins Huddersfield's loan partner, Sebastine Ikahihifo, in the Red Devils pack.

Roberts, who will be available for Saturday's game against Leeds Rhinos, said: "I'm looking forward to staying with the boys. I know some of them and they say very good things about Ian Watson (head coach).

"I like his style of play and I think it will look pretty good. That was one of the main reasons why I decided to come here."

"I want to have a good impact from my first game and bring something to the team, give them some momentum."

Watson saw many players who helped Salford reach the Grand Final last season, including the 2019 Man of Steel Jackson Hastings, starting in the closed season and believes Roberts' firm will offer something different to his current team.

Sebastine Ikahihifo is also provided in Salford by Huddersfield

"Oliver is a player I have admired for a long time," he said.

"It really impressed Huddersfield and the World Cup and then it looked like he was going to kick from there."

"We want to give him a place where he can play with his strengths. He's a great athletic guy, with speed in the legs and the ability to knock down tackles and unload.

"It will definitely bring enormous strength to our attack game and defensively, your understanding means that it will add competition in all areas."

"It has a point to prove, as Seb did, and if it starts the same way, then it has been a great signing, because Seb has been excellent for us."

"It is really important that we have been able to bring someone of this caliber at this stage."