Northbrook native, Cleveland veteran Jason Kipnis introduces himself to the Cubs' camp – Up News Info Chicago

MESA, Arizona (Up News Info) Jason Kipnis, a Northbrook native and a Glenbrook North graduate, reported to the Cubs' camp, albeit with a minor league contract.

But Kipnis hopes to win a job on the Cubs list on opening day.

Twice All-Star has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians. But now, he will compete with Nico Hoerner for second base work.

Kipnis said that choosing the Cubs was reduced to winning as much as getting home.

"I'm about to turn 33, and in this game, apparently, that's very old, so I really have to weigh to win." This was definitely one of the best teams. I looked at the lists. I already knew what list these guys had. I was friends with (Anthony) Rizzo. I sent him a text message, called him and asked him what happened last year. I look at the lists, I look at St. Louis, "I look at all that, and I think he would still take his boys' list," Kipnis said.

He continued: “I think you want to weigh win. You don't want to go to a place that is under reconstruction in my stage of my career. But as I said, all the boxes that I could check, due to playing time and winning, is one of the best. "