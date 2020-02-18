North Texas school districts that closed last week due to illness will reopen on Tuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Students from three school districts in North Texas return to school on Tuesday after days of absence due to the flu and other illnesses.

Rio Vista ISD in Johnson County, Grand Saline ISD in Van Zandt County and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Dallas are scheduled to resume classes on Tuesday.

Each school and school district closed for several days to give the large number of students and staff who were ill, time to recover, as well as to disinfect the schools.

Deep cleaning included disinfecting all common areas, hardwood surfaces and school buses.

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services recommended closing the school for a total of 5 consecutive days to decrease the transmission of germs.