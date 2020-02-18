North Dallas homeowners affected by tornado face fines for not cleaning – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The road to recovery is long for many owners and businesses in North Dallas who still face the effects of the tornado last October and now, the possibility that they may face fines for not cleaning their property in a timely manner is adding stress .

"Nobody wants to be in this situation," said James Wiggins. “This is not something that none of us have asked for. The challenge is that we are waiting for the insurance company to respond. We want to tear it down. We want to move forward. "

He cares about those in his neighborhood who have no insurance.

%MINIFYHTML6082919f284f9def837559e1f4b948de11% %MINIFYHTML6082919f284f9def837559e1f4b948de12%

Until now, the city code did not apply, but city officials said they were going to start due to growing health and safety concerns.

In the next few days, more than 100 residents who appear to be violating the code will receive letters in the mail asking them to take action to address the issues. The first notices that come out will not be appointments, but warnings.

For anyone who has problems with repairs, we recommend that you inform the city. That's what Wiggins did and said that so far, they've been getting it.

"I understand that the city does not want the place to become a poor neighborhood," Al Martinez said. "Not only is it obtained from the city, it is also obtained from the Dallas Central Evaluation District."

At the top of the office completing his disaster reassessment, Martinez said his parents (whose house was destroyed) received a letter.

"He says people have two years to let them know what they are going to do to keep their housing exemption," he said.