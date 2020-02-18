No10 faces questions about the & # 39; super forecaster & # 39; ousted Andrew Sabisky

The head of Maverick No10, Dominic Cummings, expressed his challenge today despite a tory reaction on advisor Andrew Sabisky, who was banned for vile social media posts.

Cummings insisted that people should not listen to "political experts who do not know what they are talking about,quot;, as journalists questioned him about whether he regretted the appointment.

Sabisky, a "super-forecaster,quot; of his own style, resigned last night in the midst of rage over previous comments in which he talked about forced contraception of the "subclass,quot; and suggested that blacks had a lower IQ.

The 27-year-old man is believed to have been working as a contractor in defense and other policy areas, but Downing Street has not confirmed the details or went through background checks.

Meanwhile, other historical publications have appeared in which Sabisky apparently advised a woman that her boyfriend liked pornography about incest, pedophilia and rape was not "much to worry about."

According to Reddit's publications unearthed by The National, Sabisky also said that he “ felt something for erotic incest despite never having had those fantasies related to my royal family & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Sabisky had been one of the first & # 39; rare and misfits & # 39; recruited under an impulse from Mr. Cummings.

In a barely veiled landslide today, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said there must be an investigation & # 39; much more severe & # 39; in No10 so that the same mistakes cannot & # 39; reoccur & # 39 ;.

"What I do know is that his comments were offensive and racist and, as soon as they came to light, he left the government quite quickly," Kwarteng told Sky News.

A cabinet minister who lost his job in the reorganization told ITV News that Cummings "can't afford more Sabiskys."

In announcing his resignation last night, Andrew Sabisky (pictured) said he joined the government to do a "real job,quot; and said he was the victim of "a giant character murder."

Sabisky announced on Twitter last night that he was abandoning his role as Downing Street advisor

When asked if Boris Johnson (pictured) condemned the comments yesterday, the deputy prime minister spokesman simply said: "The prime minister's opinions are well publicized and documented."

The business minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, said he did not know what controls had been carried out on the work that Sabisky was doing.

But after a violent reaction he announced last night, he would leave office because of "media hysteria,quot; and to avoid being a "distraction,quot; to the government.

He tweeted: & # 39; Hello everyone, the media hysteria about my old things online is crazy, but I wanted to help HMG not be a distraction.

Consequently, I have decided to resign as a contractor. I hope that the number 10 will hire more people with good geopolitical prediction records and that the media will learn to stop selective quotations & # 39; & # 39 ;.

In another tweet, shortly after Sabisky added that he joined the government team to do a "real job,quot; and said he was the victim of "a giant character murder."

He wrote: & # 39; I know this will disappoint many people, but I signed up to do a real job, not to be in the middle of a giant character murder: if I can't do the job correctly, it makes no sense, and I have a many other things to do with my life. "

Dominic Cummings praises the book & # 39; Superforecasting & # 39; by Philip Tetlock The book recommended by Dominic Cummings was written by Professor Philip Tetlock and Dan Gardner. It has been hailed as a breakthrough in decision-making, which suggests that certain kinds of amateur forecasters tend to have better results than the supposed experts. The book, published in 2015, was based on data from Professor Tetlock's Good Judgment Project, which continually evaluated teams in their forecasts for a variety of geopolitical problems. It is said that the personality of super forecasters, instead of any special internal knowledge, allows them to surpass even some intelligence agencies.

Reddit's publications seven years ago were highlighted today by The National in which Sabisky, apparently acting as an agonized uncle, offered advice to a woman who found “ disturbing pornography & # 39; & # 39; on her boyfriend's computer, including erotic fiction about incest, pedophilia and rape.

Sabisky reportedly told him that he "didn't see so much to worry about here."

& # 39; Fantasies are strange things. Unpredictable, of uncertain origin, difficult to understand how they will relate to real life. I like erotic incest even though I never had those fantasies related to my royal family. As long as I am not breaking any laws and restricting my viewing habits to girls 18 and older, I would not be too nervous.

He also reportedly told a Mormon man that his wife "was not very Christian,quot; for refuting her sexual advances. "Theologically speaking, she is your wife and must submit to you as for the Lord," he reportedly wrote.

Before the resignation, No10 refused to comment on Sabisky's appointment to the position.

When asked if Mr. Johnson condemned the comments, the Deputy Prime Minister's spokesman simply said: "The Prime Minister's opinions are well publicized and documented."

A photograph of Sabisky standing in front of 10 Downing Street has appeared on Twitter.

The photo was published by the partner & # 39; super forecaster & # 39; Michael Story on January 17 of this year. It showed Sabisky next to Story and Thomas Liptay.

Mr Story and Mr Liptay are co-founders of an application designed to improve forecast accuracy.

When asked today if he regretted Sabisky's appointment, Cummings told reporters: "Read Philip Tetlock's,quot; Superforecasting "instead of political experts who don't know what they are talking about."

But Mr. Kwarteng handed a barely veiled reprimand to Mr. Cummings about the line.

"I don't know how this man appeared on the horizon, I don't know how he was recruited," he said.

Deputy Tory Caroline Nokes, president of the Committee on Women and Equality of the Commons, said she was "relieved,quot; that Sabisky resigned, but criticized the "silence,quot; of Downing Street.

The former immigration minister, Ms. Nokes, told BBC Radio Today's 4: & # 39; I'm relieved that Mr. Sabisky has resigned.

"I was disappointed that yesterday there was a silence from Downing Street with respect to his previous comments and it seems that when the call came out of misfits and weirdoes that was exactly what Downing Street received."

She added: “ I think he needed to leave earlier and explain himself, he needed to apologize for those comments and unfortunately we had 48 hours of almost complete silence and no comments from Downing Street, which could have distanced himself from his youthful comments at any point, but they decided not do what.

Follow a series of other historical publications that provoked a furious reaction.

Writing on the Cummings website in 2014, Sabisky said: & # 39; One way to avoid unplanned pregnancy problems that create a permanent subclass would be to legally enforce the long-term universal adoption of contraception at the beginning of puberty.

I would say vaccination laws set a precedent.

In another publication that was distributed on social networks, Sabisky said that black people had a lower IQ than white people.

According to reports, in the article, titled & # 39; Disabilities by race & # 39 ;, said: & # 39; If the average American black IQ (the best estimate based on the value of a century of data) is around of 85, compared to an average white American IQ of 100, then if the black IQ is normally distributed, you will see a much higher percentage of blacks than whites in the CI range 75 or lower, at which point we are close typical limit for mild mental retardation & # 39; & # 39 ;.

On the issue of FGM, according to reports, he wrote: “ It is still unclear to what extent FGM poses a serious risk to young people, raised in the United Kingdom, from certain origins of minority groups. Much of the tone and crying are more like a moral panic.

He also tweeted once that former defense secretaries Penny Mordaunt and Gavin Williamson, both now back in government, were "real jerks."

An image posted on Twitter by Michael Story (in the middle photo) on January 17 of this year showed that Andrew Sabisky (pictured on the left) stood in front of the famous black gate of Number 10. None of the others Men is linked to Mr. Sabisky's social media posts

Sabisky also made controversial comments on Twitter about women's sports