Nike celebrates Black History Month with the launch of a new shoe in honor of young black leaders

In honor of Black History Month, Nike launched a Collection of Black History Month 2020, & # 39; Watch Us Rise & # 39 ;. The Black History campaign highlights leading-edge leaders across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, like these black men and women. They are making a difference.

Amanda Garman, said the leader of Vanguard said: "We could look different. Our blackness it could be shown both phenotypically and culturally in a variety of ways, but there is a certain similarity in what we are willing to fight. "

With three new styles of the lifestyle brand: Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 95 and Converse BHM Pro Leather, the collection will feature the urban style of the 90s and African textile inspirations.

The popular brand launched its first Black History Month product in 2005 with a limited edition of Air Force 1 and, due to success, is now an annual effort.

There is no denying that black culture is shocking. Given that we spend billions of dollars, as well as the effect of that purchasing power, I think this is a brilliant idea.

These items will be available at nike.com and selected retail stores on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Nike is also awarding a total of $ 500,000 in grants to 20 U.S. nonprofit organizations. UU. They specialize in professional development, education and sports.

One thing that cannot be discussed is the fact that Nike recognizes black culture and wants to make sure it is associated with us!