Nicki Minaj awakens rumors of pregnancy once again!

Nicki Minaj set the Internet on fire on Monday with his stale twerk video, but Nicki also posted another image on Instagram, and the caption makes his fans think he might be preparing to announce that he is pregnant.

"When you let your drunk friend take all the photos ‍♀️ I have 2 days of photos that look like this," she wrote next to a photo of her with her husband, Kennth "Zoo,quot; Petty. "But there's a lot to celebrate. ♥ ️ #Yikes erasing this soon hahaha."

Twitter exploded when fans speculated if a Barbie baby was on the way.

It would not be a big surprise since in September, Nicki announced that he would retire since he wanted to focus on forming a family with Kenny.

"I don't say I'm pregnant. That's the ultimate goal," he said on Queen Radio last year. "I think I have what I was looking for, just happiness. It was very difficult to get to a happy place. Now that I am there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."