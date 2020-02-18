Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj awakens rumors of pregnancy once again!

Nicki Minaj set the Internet on fire on Monday with his stale twerk video, but Nicki also posted another image on Instagram, and the caption makes his fans think he might be preparing to announce that he is pregnant.

"When you let your drunk friend take all the photos ‍♀️ I have 2 days of photos that look like this," she wrote next to a photo of her with her husband, Kennth "Zoo,quot; Petty. "But there's a lot to celebrate. ♥ ️ #Yikes erasing this soon hahaha."

