Nick Young plans a lawsuit after being accused of stealing the Kobe Bryant Tribute shirt

The former Los Angeles Lakers star threatens to file a lawsuit after accusations that he stole a t-shirt design tribute to Kobe Bryant and put him through his.

Nick young threatened to sue after accusations that he stole a t-shirt design with the deceased Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The former Los Angeles Lakers player vehemently denied any irregularities on Twitter.

The basketball star informed his followers online that he will draw a page of 50 centsThe book "You don't know what I'm going to take 50 cents and nothing cold. Gil focus on life for now in haha. I'm suing people now, no more online fights in person … there are many people to the ones my lawyer will call & # 39; all. "

He continued his threat in the following post and appointed the rapper again: "We live in a world where people can say what they want and it is not a consequence … so instead of trying to prove that people are wrong I told myself myself what 50 cents in this situation hahaha. Sue … "

The drama began when the t-shirt designer complained that Nick promoted the shirt under his fashion banner, Mosthated, without crediting it. The man posted screenshots that showed the athlete blocked him on Instagram after receiving a free shirt from him.

The designer said he is selling the shirt with the proceeds destined to the sports foundation of Kobe, Mamba and Mambacita. However, Nick accused the man of taking advantage of Kobe's death and pursuing his influence by labeling him on social media.