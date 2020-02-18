Nick Markakis' attack on the Astros, Rob Manfred indicates anger at the nuclear level around the majors

It's not often that Nick Markakis is a reference, at all. The veteran gardener of the Braves has long been known for his intentionally boring interviews and canned responses, never to draw public attention with open and critical opinions. So when he speaks, it is a big problem.

That is why his comments on Tuesday about the Astros cheating scandal should resonate throughout baseball as perhaps the best indicator of anger among Major League players over the illegal theft of Houston posters. Although we have seen other players attack the Houston team and MLB's investigation and decisions, Markakis' words deserve special attention.

"Seeing something like that is bad for baseball. It's anger. I feel like all the men there need a beating," Markakis told reporters Tuesday morning while informing spring training.

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis goes to the Houston Astros. "Everything has been handled badly … the players are free of Scots … All the guys there need a beating … Full Comments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nAXGjleFUx – Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 18, 2020

Those words, which come from the soft-spoken Markakis, are the equivalent of another player going to a clubhouse, The Punisher, and physically destroying an entire team. Hell, maybe wiping out several teams. For Markakis, offering such non-Markakis public comments shows the level of anger that has been established in the team camps in Florida and Arizona. In other words, there is a megaton of hostility, not only against the Astros players, but because of the way Commissioner Rob Manfred handled the investigation.

“I know that the players disagree with what they did. We do not endorse them and we will never support them for their actions. I think they came out quite easy. They will be able to go out and compete without ramifications at all, "said Markakis about the lack of punishment for the players." I think the commissioner delivered it completely the wrong way, but that's how he did it. This is how we came to live with that. I know that many people disagree with him. The way he handled the situation should be ashamed of himself. "

These do not seem to be feelings that can be easily eliminated. But not only because Markakis has joined the verbal fray.

Mike Trout, the best player in the game, but also another of his most boring public personalities, expressed similar criticism on Monday, saying he lost respect for unfaithful players and questioned MLB's resolution.

"I don't agree with the punishments, the players receive nothing," Trout told reporters. "It was something driven by the players. It also sucks, because the boys' careers have been affected, many people lost their jobs. It was difficult … (MLB) should definitely do something."

That is obviously a common feeling among players and fans this spring. But as The Athletic reported on Tuesday, it is apparently not that Manfred simply decides to punish the guilty players of the Astros. There are labor relations rules at stake apart from the MLB collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association, which means that MLBPA and Manfred would have to work together to establish the standards of punishment for future infractions. That can certainly happen and, given the anger around the league, it could very well come to fruition soon.

Still, Manfred, who faced the Red Sox in 2018 for using an Apple Watch to transmit information and then issued a memo stating that such things are illegal, could have taken action before the Astros scandal to ensure players can Being punished for breaking that. ruler. But he did not do that, therefore, much of the player's anger pointed in his direction.

So here we are, on the precipice of a new MLB season, and apparently the entire league outside of Houston carries at least a certain level of anger. If Markakis' comments are an indicator, that anger is burning, and is not likely to diminish soon.