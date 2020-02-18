NHL Energy Rating: Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks highlight the edition & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf29819a200a67d06ce4336585ab3944d11% %MINIFYHTMLf29819a200a67d06ce4336585ab3944d12%

In case you didn't know, "Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot; is, well, the Schitt.

The Canadian comedy created by Dan and Eugene Levy focuses on the super-rich Rose family that is suddenly ruined and forced to move to the small neighboring town of, yes, Schitt & # 39; s Creek, which, by the way, in They are actually your property.

One of the funniest television programs, unfortunately it is in the process of concluding its sixth and last season; However, we will always have the gifs.

Therefore, in his honor, Johnny, Moira (not Moira & # 39; s Rose & # 39; s), Alexis and David Rose and the people of the town of Schitt & # 39; s Creek present you this edition of the power ratings from the NHL to explain where the 31 NHL teams are this week.

(All gifs of Giphy.com)

NHL power rating

1. Tampa Bay Lightning, 85 points (40-15-5)

Last ranking: 6

(Again, I'm sorry to Jon Cooper).

2. Boston Bruins, 86 points (37-11-12)

Last ranking: 2

3. Pittsburgh Penguins, 78 points (36-15-6)

Last ranking: 4

4. St. Louis Blues, 74 points (32-17-10)

Last ranking: 3

5. Washington Capitals, 79 points (37-17-5)

Last ranking: 1

6. Dallas Stars, 74 points (34-19-6)

Last ranking: 8

7. Edmonton Oilers, 70 points (32-21-6)

Last ranking: 10

8. Colorado Avalanche, 73 points (33-18-7)

Last ranking: 14

9. Vancouver Canucks, 69 points (32-22-5)

Last ranking: 5

10. New York Islanders, 72 points (33-19-6)

Last ranking: 12

11. Vegas Golden Knights, 70 points (31-22-8)

Last ranking: 13

12. Philadelphia Flyers, 71 points (32-20-7)

Last ranking: 9

13. Columbus Blue Jackets, 72 points (30-18-12)

Last ranking: 7

14. Toronto Maple Leafs, 70 points (31-21-8)

Last ranking: 17

15. Florida Panthers, 68 points (31-22-6)

Last ranking: 11

16. Carolina Hurricanes, 70 points (33-21-4)

Last ranking: 15

17. Calgary Flames, 68 points (31-24-6)

Last ranking: 16

18. Nashville Predators, 65 points (29-22-7)

Last ranking: 21

19. Arizona Coyotes, 68 points (30-24-8)

Last ranking: 18

20. Winnipeg Jets, 65 points (30-25-5)

Last ranking: 20

21. New York Rangers, 64 points (30-24-4)

Last ranking: 23

22. Chicago Blackhawks, 60 points (26-25-8)

Last ranking: 19

23. Minnesota Wild, 61 points (27-24-7 )

Last ranking: 22

24. Buffalo Sabers, 62 points (27-24-8)

Last ranking: 25

25. Montreal Canadiens, 62 points (27-26-8)

Last ranking: 24

26. Los Angeles Kings, 47 points (21-33-5)

Last ranking: 30

27. New Jersey Devils, 54 points (22-26-10)

Last ranking: 29

28. San Jose Sharks, 56 points (26-29-4)

Last ranking: 26

29. Anaheim Ducks, 55 points (24-28-7)

Last ranking: 29

30. Ottawa Senators, 51 points (20-28-11)

Last ranking: 28

31. Detroit Red Wings, 28 points (14-43-4)

Last ranking: 31