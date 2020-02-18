New technology can make EVs, phones charge quickly, work longer – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML36be2c74ff516dcb7465c94e58a4e3ab11% %MINIFYHTML36be2c74ff516dcb7465c94e58a4e3ab12%

Imagine that you need less than 10 minutes to fully charge your electric car or just two minutes for your phone and it lasts all day. This could soon be possible with a next-generation energy storage technology that researchers have developed.

While in the proof-of-concept stage, it shows enormous potential as a portable power source in several practical applications, including electric vehicles, telephones and portable technology.

The discovery, published in the journal Nature Energy, overcomes the problem faced by supercapacitors of high power and fast charge: they generally cannot retain a large amount of energy in a small space.

"Our new supercapacitor is extremely promising for next-generation energy storage technology, either as a replacement for current battery technology, or for use with it, to provide the user with more power," first author of the study Zhuangnan Li of University College London.

"We design materials that would give our supercapacitor a high power density, that is, how fast it can be charged or unloaded, and a high energy density, which will determine how long it can work. Normally, it can only have one of these characteristics, but our supercapacitor provides both, which is a critical breakthrough, "Li added.

"In addition, the supercapacitor can bend to 180 degrees without affecting performance and does not use a liquid electrolyte, which minimizes any risk of explosion and makes it perfect for integration into flexible phones or portable electronic devices," said Li.

A team of chemists, engineers and physicists worked on the new design, which uses an innovative graphene electrode material with pores that can be resized to store the load more efficiently.

This adjustment maximizes the energy density of the supercapacitor to a record 88.1 Wh / L (Watt-hour per liter), which is the highest energy density ever reported for carbon-based supercapacitors, according to the study.

Similar commercial fast-charge technology has a relatively poor energy density of 5-8 Wh / L and the traditional, long-lasting, slow-charge, lead-acid batteries used in electric vehicles typically have 50-90 Wh / L.

While the supercapacitor developed by the team has an energy density comparable to the leading-edge value of lead-acid batteries, its power density is two orders of magnitude greater than more than 10,000 watts per liter.

"Successfully storing a large amount of energy safely in a compact system is a significant step towards improved energy storage technology. We have shown that it charges quickly, we can control its performance and it has excellent durability and flexibility, so which is ideal for development for use in miniature electronics and electric vehicles, "said lead author and dean of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at UCL, Professor Ivan Parkin.

The researchers made electrodes from multiple layers of graphene, creating a dense but porous material capable of trapping charged ions of different sizes. They characterized it using a variety of techniques and discovered that it worked best when the pore sizes matched the diameter of the ions in the electrolyte.

The optimized material, which forms a thin film, was used to build a proof of concept device with high power and high energy density.

