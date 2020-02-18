New Jersey Auto Body Shop owner arrested for allegedly defrauding customers – Up News Info Philly

TURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY (Up News Info) – The owner of a New Jersey body shop is accused of defrauding customers. Ramon Torres operated ASAP Autoworx in Turnersville, New Jersey.

Prosecutors say Torres charged customers for repairs that were not completed and also charged for work on vehicles that are still under warranty.

He is accused of seven counts of theft by deception.

Anyone who believes he was a victim of fraud at ASAP Autoworkx should contact the New Jersey State Police.